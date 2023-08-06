It's the end of an era. The U.S. women's national team's quest for an unprecedented three-peat ended in the World Cup round of 16 today, where they lost to Sweden by the slimmest of margins on penalties. A stretch of inconsistency for the top-ranked team means there's plenty to unpack about the USWNT's future after suffering defeat in a cup that continues to deliver upsets. I'm Pardeep Cattry with more on a game-changing day at the World Cup.

New to the Golazo Starting XI newsletter? Get yourself the best deal in soccer and subscribe now to ensure you receive updates during the Women's World Cup.

⚽ Women's World Cup latest results

Round of 16: Netherlands 2, South Africa 0

Round of 16: Sweden 0, USWNT 0 (Sweden advance 5-4 on penalties)

📺 Footy Fix

All times U.S./Eastern

Round of 16: England vs. Nigeria, 3:30 a.m. ➡️ Fox Sports 1

Round of 16: Australia vs. Denmark, 6:30 a.m. ➡️ Fox Sports 1

⚽ World Cup today: What to know

USWNT struggle from spot and are sent packing: The USWNT delivered their best performance Down Under, but it wasn't enough to save them from their earliest-ever World Cup exit. Vlatko Andonovski made the necessary tactical shift to give the Americans a foothold in midfield and gave Emily Sonnett her first start of the tournament, and the plan delivered -- the USWNT played with cohesion and a fluidity in attack that allowed them to dominate the game.

There was just one thing missing -- goals. The USWNT had 22 shots, 11 of which were on target, but did not score on a single opportunity thanks in large part to the heroics of goalkeeper Zecira Musovic. Still, it was a repeat of the attacking woes the Americans have had all tournament long and the uneven performances of those tasked with scoring -- Trinity Rodman did well as did substitute Lynn Williams, while Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe looked off all night. Sweden rode things out and eventually pulled off the upset through a penalty shootout with their winning kick just barely getting over the line in something you have to see to believe. Rapinoe and Sophia Smith both missed the frame of goal on their kicks while Kelley O'Hara's penalty hit the post to set up Sweden's game-winning kick.

The early exit likely teases goodbyes for a handful of veteran players and potentially for Andonvoski after a World Cup campaign that left much to be desired. The USWNT return to play with a pair of friendlies in September and a handful of questions about what the future holds for the four-time world champions amidst a changing women's soccer landscape.

The new favorites: With the pre-tournament favorites out of the running, there will be a new World Cup winner for the first time since 2011. England are the oddsmakers' preference now, especially after a 6-1 win over China to close out the group stage, but they must face an impressive Nigeria side Monday before they begin dreaming of the World Cup. Spain are also hotly tipped to win their first world title with stylish play and 13 goals, as are 2011 champions Japan -- the only team to beat Spain so far. Japan are the only former champions left in the field and take on Sweden next.

Sponsored by Paramount+

Sponsored by Paramount

🔗 Link Play

Here are some more headlines from the World Cup.

🔗 Here's how the USWNT lost in the round of 16 loss to Sweden.

🔗 Three questions facing the USWNT moving forward.

🔗 Player ratings from the USA's performance.

🔗 Attacking Third provided their thoughts on the USWNT's early exit.

🔗 James Benge wrote about Lauren James, who is giving England reason to believe they can win the whole thing.

🔗 Attacking Third also caught up with Cedella Marley, the daughter of Bob Marley and a major financial backer of Jamaica's women's national team.

🔗 The Attacking Third team also showered praise on Jamaica's incredible World Cup run.