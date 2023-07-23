Welcome to your Sunday Women's World Cup update. We're already almost a third of the way through the group stage, with the first round of matches wrapping up on Monday. Overnight contenders France and Sweden took the field for the first time, while the USWNT learned more about their group after the Netherlands and Portugal squared off. I'm Mike Goodman, let's get you all caught up with what you need to know.

📺 Women's World Cup latest results

Group E: Netherlands 1, Portugal 0

Group F: France 0, Jamaica 0

Group G: Sweden 2, South Africa 1

Monday, July 24

All times U.S./Eastern

Group G: Italy vs. Argentina , 2 a.m. ➡️ Fox Sports 1

, 2 a.m. ➡️ Fox Sports 1 Group H: Germany vs. Morocco , 4:30 a.m. ➡️ Fox Sports 1

vs. , 4:30 a.m. ➡️ Fox Sports 1 Group F: Brazil vs. Panama, 7 a.m. ➡️ Fox Sports 1

vs. Panama, 7 a.m. ➡️ Fox Sports 1 Group H: Colombia vs. South Korea, 10 p.m. ➡️ Fox Sports 1

France surprisingly held by inspired Jamaica: France entered this tournament as one of the favorites to win, aiming to rebound from a disappointing display in 2019 when they hosted the tournament, but couldn't get past the quarterfinals, losing to eventual champions USA. The Europeans entered this game ranked fifth in the world and were facing the 43rd-ranked team in The Reggae Girlz. France managed to produce 14 shots on the day but put just five on frame while also seeing Kadidiatou Dani head a late cross that hit both the crossbar and the post. While the 0-0 draw s a poor result for France, it was a fantastic one for Jamaica, who showed unity and determination to hold on. But it wasn't all positive news for Jamaica as Bunny Shaw, the team's star forward, was shown a red card late on after picking up her second yellow. It felt like a harsh call, but nonetheless, she'll miss the team's second game next Saturday against Panama.

Marta's last ride begins: It's the end of a Brazilian era as Marta's fifth and final World Cup begins. She debuted in this tournament way back in 2007 when Brazil made the final before losing to Germany, and that's as close as she's ever come to lifting the trophy. This iteration of Brazil features Debinha running the midfield and plenty of talent up and down the lineup to attack and score goals, but defending may be a different story. Regardless, Brazil is supporting the side like never before with federal workers getting the option to come into late work in order to stay home and watch the matches.

Will injury absence hurt Germany?: Elsewhere Germany is also in action, though they're kicking off the tournament without star midfielder Lena Oberdorf who will miss the match with a thigh strain. Oberdorf is only 21 years old but she is already one of the most dominant defensive midfielders in the world with her club side Wolfsburg and is playing in her second World Cup. While Germany should be able to get by Morocco without her, if she misses more time it could put a serious dent in their chances to win the tournament.

For more coverage of the Women's World Cup be sure to tune into CBS Sports Golazo Network where Morning Footy, Box 2 Box and Attacking Third will be bringing you all the highlights, analysis and coverage you need of the action Down Under.

