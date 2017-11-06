World Cup 2018: Adidas releases sick jerseys for Messi's Argentina, Spain and more
These are some sweet-looking kits -- well, most of them
The jerseys for countries who will wear Adidas at the 2018 World Cup have been released. On Friday, the German sportswear company showed off the new shirts for teams like Argentina, Germany and Spain, and boy are they all unique. Take a look:
Argentina
Quick take: The classic vertical stripes, just with less of them. The plan sleeves are a nice contrast, as are the shoulders. A lovely jersey.
Grade: A
Spain
Quick take: This feels like a throwback to the 1994 World Cup. The purple may seem a bit odd, but it adds a nice touch and isn't too much. Those diamond, zigzag-like shapes seem to be a bit of a trend with many of the Adidas jerseys this year. Solid look.
Grade: B+
Germany
Quick take: Classy. The design on the front is unique but still lets all of us to appreciate the strong white home color jersey the team is known for. A lovely, bold jersey for the reigning champs.
Grade: B
Mexico
Quick take: Too plain. Doesn't do it for me. If the green on the ribs was red or white, maybe it would be different. From the chest up, it looks like those old jerseys in Eurosport you could get for your Sunday league team at eight dollars a pop.
Grade: D
Russia
Quick take: This one is simple but also beautiful at the same time. The federation logo of the hosts is enlarged, and the white coming down from the shoulder is a nice touch. Good, not great.
Grade: B
Belgium
Quick take: A recreation of Belgium's '84 jersey, it is pretty nice but looks more like a training shirt. The sleeves and shoulders are a bit plain for me. After these, it wasn't going to get any better.
Grade: B-
Colombia
Quick take: A beautiful jersey for the Colombians, with that zigzag of blue and red complimenting the shirt well. The 2014 World Cup jersey was too much yellow and not enough flair. This one has more flair than that male waiter at Chotchkie's.
Grade: A+
