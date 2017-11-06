World Cup 2018: Adidas releases sick jerseys for Messi's Argentina, Spain and more

The jerseys for countries who will wear Adidas at the 2018 World Cup have been released. On Friday, the German sportswear company showed off the new shirts for teams like Argentina, Germany and Spain, and boy are they all unique. Take a look:

Argentina

Orgullo Nacional 🇦🇷

Nuestra nueva camiseta titular Copa Mundial FIFA 2018 de @adidasfootball. Conseguila en: https://t.co/NihHIySenn pic.twitter.com/bRodfy2HWR — Selección Argentina (@Argentina) November 6, 2017

Quick take: The classic vertical stripes, just with less of them. The plan sleeves are a nice contrast, as are the shoulders. A lovely jersey.

Grade: A

Spain

Hacía tiempo que la selección española no vestía una camiseta tan bonita. Tod@s con la roja 😊 pic.twitter.com/OAMPk7vW0o — Pablo Iglesias (@Pablo_Iglesias_) November 6, 2017

Quick take: This feels like a throwback to the 1994 World Cup. The purple may seem a bit odd, but it adds a nice touch and isn't too much. Those diamond, zigzag-like shapes seem to be a bit of a trend with many of the Adidas jerseys this year. Solid look.

Grade: B+

Germany

Germany's jersey for the 2018 World Cup. A jersey that is deserving of another World Cup triumph. pic.twitter.com/UvFx2S8D0B — Deji Faremi (@deejayfaremi) November 6, 2017

Quick take: Classy. The design on the front is unique but still lets all of us to appreciate the strong white home color jersey the team is known for. A lovely, bold jersey for the reigning champs.

Grade: B

Mexico

Ladies and Gentlemen, Mexico’s 2018 World Cup green jersey 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/jPVsbsU3IR — #SoyHechoEn🇲🇽 (@eltri_united) November 3, 2017

Quick take: Too plain. Doesn't do it for me. If the green on the ribs was red or white, maybe it would be different. From the chest up, it looks like those old jerseys in Eurosport you could get for your Sunday league team at eight dollars a pop.

Grade: D

Russia

Quick take: This one is simple but also beautiful at the same time. The federation logo of the hosts is enlarged, and the white coming down from the shoulder is a nice touch. Good, not great.

Grade: B

Belgium

Okay now make sense. Adidas recreate belgium's 1984 kit pic.twitter.com/ghurTP03t3 — badib (@AdibNaim) November 6, 2017

Quick take: A recreation of Belgium's '84 jersey, it is pretty nice but looks more like a training shirt. The sleeves and shoulders are a bit plain for me. After these, it wasn't going to get any better.

Grade: B-

Colombia

Muy originales los tipos de @adidasCO ¿no les parece? pic.twitter.com/xdu4V6PueP — Rodrigo Hurtado (@rodrihurt) November 6, 2017

Quick take: A beautiful jersey for the Colombians, with that zigzag of blue and red complimenting the shirt well. The 2014 World Cup jersey was too much yellow and not enough flair. This one has more flair than that male waiter at Chotchkie's.

Grade: A+