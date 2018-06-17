World Cup 2018: Mexico stuns Germany, Neymar and Brazil stumble plus the best from a wild Father's Day
It was an eventful day at the World Cup in Russia on Sunday as two favorites stumbled out of the gate
Day 4 at the 2018 World Cup brought two surprising results, a monumental moment for a CONCACAF giant and much more. Here'a a rundown of what took place on Sunday, and what's coming up on Monday:
Mexico stuns the world, beats Germany
The World Cup couldn't have started better for Mexico. El Tri used a first-half goal from Hirving Lozano to shock Germany, 1-0. El Tri had a game plan that was executed to near perfection. They were able to withstand a barrage of chances from Germany late to hold on for three golden points.
The win was so big, Mexico City shook.
Brazil can't crack the Swiss
The five-time World Cup winners created chances, but Yann Sommer was up to the task in goal, holding Brazil to one goal and securing a 1-1 draw for Switzerland. It's a poor result for Brazil but they showed flashes and should be more than fine in this competition. This result does more for Switzerland, however, with this point potentially making the difference between flaming out or advancing out of the group stage.
Serbia leads Group E
Serbia is in first place in Group E, ahead of Brazil, after beating Costa Rica 1-0 on Sunday. Aleksandar Kolavor scored a gorgeous free kick to claim the victory.
Monday's slate
On Monday, there are three more games. Sweden and South Korea play in Group F at 8 a.m. ET, and then Group G gets underway. Belgium plays Panama at 11 a.m. ET, while England faces Tunisia at 2 p.m. ET.
