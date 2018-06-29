World Cup 2018 odds: Brazil and Spain the favorites to win it all as knockout stage begins
Lionel Messi's Argentina has the seventh-lowest odds, while Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal is 10th-lowest
With the World Cup group stage over and the round of 16 beginning on Saturday, there have been some changes to the odds now that we know the 16 teams remaining in the competition. Brazil, despite not shining, is still the odds-on favorite to win the cup, while Spain, with a manageable path, is second.
Here are the odds for the remaining round of 16 teams from Bet365:
Odds to win 2018 World Cup
- Brazil - 7/2
- Spain - 4/1
- Belgium - 13/2
- England - 15/2
- France - 8/1
- Croatia - 10/1
- Argentina - 12/1
- Colombia - 22/1
- Uruguay - 22/1
- Portugal - 25/1
- Switzerland - 33/1
- Russia - 66/1
- Sweden - 66/1
- Mexico - 66/1
- Denmark - 80/1
- Japan - 125/1
Takeaways
No surprises with the teams at the bottom, except for maybe Mexico. It feels like they have more of a chance than some of the teams above them because of quality, but when you take into consideration their path (Brazil, and if they win, likely Belgium), it ends up making sense. I'm surprised Croatia isn't higher on the list because they've been darn good in this cup, and Uruguay has worse odds than Argentina despite playing better and not yet conceding a goal.
Only time will tell how this will play out, but it certainly seems like Brazil is correctly the favorite while Spain's path to the final gives them a very strong shot at making a deep run.
