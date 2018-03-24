World Cup 2018 preparation: Colombia takes over Paris, Mexico builds momentum

We are less than three months away from the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and it's crunch time for national teams when it comes to preparation. There are only a few remaining friendlies for each team ahead of the tournament, and each game gives each team the chance to build momentum. It also gives an opportunity to the players to stand out in front of their coaches, and those coaches get a better idea of who they want in their final squad.

A fine slate of matches on Friday provided some memorable moments and impressive showings. Here's what to know:

Colombia's fine comeback at France

I'm not sure what was more impressive: the result, or the fans. Playing in Paris, Colombian fans flooded the Stade de France and it almost made it seem like a home game for Colombia late.

France went up 2-0 on the South Americans, but goals from Luis Muriel, Radamel Falcao and Juan Quintero secured a fantastic comeback and a 3-2 win. The final goal, which came with five minutes to go from a penalty kick, resulted in the thousands of Colombia fans going wild.

Check out the scenes as Quintero gets the winner:

Impressive comeback by #Colombia to win 3-2 at Stade de France, after #France had gone up 2-0 in the 1st half. Juan Fernando Quintero (#River midfielder, former #cf97 target) scored the winner with a clinical 85th minute penalty. #FRACOL #VamosColombia 🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/YLN3m7RK9g — Jason Foster (@JogaBonito_USA) March 23, 2018

Here's another look. Just listen to that crowd:

At the Stade de France last night, it did not feel bereft! pic.twitter.com/5oCVvrLuMR — okiehoo (@okiehoo) March 24, 2018

And there were plenty of France fans there of course, but that was some impressive showing from the Cafetero faithful on the road in Europe.

Argentina wins without Messi

Lionel Messi didn't play Friday since he has a minor leg injury, but Argentina still looked pretty sharp in a 2-0 win over Italy. It wasn't a game that would blow you out of the water by any stretch, but Argentina had some bright spots like Willy Caballero in goal, Giovani Lo Celso in the middle and Fabricio Bustos at the back.

Oh, and Manuel Lanzini did this to Gianluigi Buffon:

¡Debut goleador de @manulanzini! Desde la medialuna el 'hammer' impresiona poniendo a la @Argentina 2️⃣-0️⃣ en Etihad Stadium. pic.twitter.com/0VSS4IiO6Y — beIN SPORTS Español (@ESbeINSPORTS) March 23, 2018





Ronaldo goes Ronaldo on Egypt

Cristiano Ronaldo had a quiet 90 minutes for Portugal against Mohamed Salah and Egypt on Friday, but he was ready come added time. Two goals, in the 92nd minute and 94th minute, secured a come-from-behind 2-1 victory. And Ronaldo looked sharp doing it.

Mexico wins matchup of World Cup teams

The last game of the night was Mexico vs. Iceland, two under-the-radar teams with high expectations for themselves this summer. It was a 3-0 win for Mexico but a somewhat inflated scoreline considering El Tri weren't that sharp. They had some good moments but left plenty to be desired, especially when it came to finding the right pass in the final third to create more chances.

But Miguel Layun, with his two goals, was a bright spot. Check out his second goal and Mexico's last on the night. Madre mia: