World Cup 2018 qualified teams: Nigeria becomes first African team to qualify, Costa Rica clinches

The Super Eagles are in after a win on Saturday

Nigeria became the 12th team to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia after the Super Eagles beat Zambia 1-0 on Saturday to directly qualify, but they weren't the only team to clinch. Costa Rica used a 95th-minute equalizer to draw Honduras 1-1 on Saturday to finished second in CONCACAF's hexagonal and clinch a berth.

Here are all the qualified teams:

Qualified teams

  • Russia (host)
  • Brazil (CONMEBOL)
  • Iran (AFC)
  • Japan (AFC)
  • Mexico (CONCACAF)
  • Belgium (UEFA)
  • South Korea (AFC)
  • Saudi Arabia (AFC)
  • Germany (UEFA)
  • England (UEFA)
  • Spain (UEFA)
  • Nigeria (CAF)
  • Costa Rica (CONCACAF)

The 2018 World Cup begins on June 14 in Russia. 

