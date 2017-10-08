World Cup 2018 qualified teams: Nigeria becomes first African team to qualify, Costa Rica clinches
The Super Eagles are in after a win on Saturday
Nigeria became the 12th team to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia after the Super Eagles beat Zambia 1-0 on Saturday to directly qualify, but they weren't the only team to clinch. Costa Rica used a 95th-minute equalizer to draw Honduras 1-1 on Saturday to finished second in CONCACAF's hexagonal and clinch a berth.
Here are all the qualified teams:
Qualified teams
- Russia (host)
- Brazil (CONMEBOL)
- Iran (AFC)
- Japan (AFC)
- Mexico (CONCACAF)
- Belgium (UEFA)
- South Korea (AFC)
- Saudi Arabia (AFC)
- Germany (UEFA)
- England (UEFA)
- Spain (UEFA)
- Nigeria (CAF)
- Costa Rica (CONCACAF)
The 2018 World Cup begins on June 14 in Russia.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
World Cup: CONCACAF standings, schedule
Just one automatic spot has been clinched
-
LOOK: Pulisic has awesome USA tattoo
The U.S. men's national team star has an absolutely sick tattoo
-
Could 2022 World Cup move from Qatar?
The last time a WC was moved from a host country was in 1986
-
USMNT routs Panama behind Jozy, Pulisic
The Americans took a big step towards Russia with three points
-
USMNT routs Panama: Three takeaways
It was a brilliant night for the U.S. men's national team
-
WATCH: Pulisic scores USMNT winner
The young star came up big time
Add a Comment