World Cup 2018 qualified teams: Nigeria becomes first African team to qualify, Costa Rica clinches

Nigeria became the 12th team to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia after the Super Eagles beat Zambia 1-0 on Saturday to directly qualify, but they weren't the only team to clinch. Costa Rica used a 95th-minute equalizer to draw Honduras 1-1 on Saturday to finished second in CONCACAF's hexagonal and clinch a berth.

Here are all the qualified teams:

Qualified teams

Russia (host)

Brazil (CONMEBOL)

Iran (AFC)

Japan (AFC)

Mexico (CONCACAF)



Belgium (UEFA)

South Korea (AFC)

Saudi Arabia (AFC)

Germany (UEFA)

England (UEFA)

Spain (UEFA)

Nigeria (CAF)

Costa Rica (CONCACAF)

The 2018 World Cup begins on June 14 in Russia.