World Cup 2018 qualifying: Croatia, Switzerland in; four-time winners Italy out
Which teams will get the final spots in the 2018 World Cup?
29 teams have officially qualified for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, and there are three spots left.
Here are the qualified teams and who can still make it:
Qualified teams
- Russia (host)
- Brazil (CONMEBOL)
- Iran (AFC)
- Japan (AFC)
- Mexico (CONCACAF)
- Belgium (UEFA)
- South Korea (AFC)
- Saudi Arabia (AFC)
- Germany (UEFA)
- England (UEFA)
- Spain (UEFA)
- Nigeria (CAF)
- Costa Rica (CONCACAF)
- Poland (UEFA)
- Egypt (CAF)
- Serbia (UEFA
- Iceland (UEFA)
- France (UEFA)
- Portugal (UEFA)
- Uruguay (CONMEBOL)
- Argentina (CONMEBOL)
- Colombia (CONMEBOL)
- Panama (CONCACAF)
- Morocco (CAF)
- Senegal (CAF)
- Tunisia (CAF)
- Switzerland (UEFA)
- Croatia (UEFA)
- Sweden (UEFA)
Big names missing out
Here are some of the notable countries who failed to qualify:
- United States
- Ghana
- Chile
- Ecuador
- Netherlands
- Czech Republic
- Turkey
- Italy
Still in contention
AFC - Australia, which plays Honduras in a two-leg playoff. The first leg finished 0-0, and the second leg is Wednesday.
CONCACAF - Honduras is battling Australia for a spot and must go down under to get a result.
CONMEBOL - Peru is in a two-game playoff against New Zealand for a spot in the World Cup, and the first leg finished scoreless. The second leg is Tuesday.
OFC - New Zealand faces Peru in the Intercontinental playoff, with the first leg ending 0-0.
UEFA - In the UEFA second round playoffs Denmark and Ireland battle on Tuesday for a spot after the first leg finished 0-0.
The 2018 World Cup begins on June 14 in Russia.
