World Cup 2018 qualifying: Croatia, Switzerland in; Italy, Honduras aim to qualify
Which teams will get the final spots in the 2018 World Cup?
28 teams have officially qualified for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, and there are four spots left, with teams like Italy, Honduras and Ireland still alive.
Here are the qualified teams and who can still make it:
Qualified teams
- Russia (host)
- Brazil (CONMEBOL)
- Iran (AFC)
- Japan (AFC)
- Mexico (CONCACAF)
- Belgium (UEFA)
- South Korea (AFC)
- Saudi Arabia (AFC)
- Germany (UEFA)
- England (UEFA)
- Spain (UEFA)
- Nigeria (CAF)
- Costa Rica (CONCACAF)
- Poland (UEFA)
- Egypt (CAF)
- Serbia (UEFA)
- Iceland (UEFA)
- France (UEFA)
- Portugal (UEFA)
- Uruguay (CONMEBOL)
- Argentina (CONMEBOL)
- Colombia (CONMEBOL)
- Panama (CONCACAF)
- Morocco (CAF)
- Senegal (CAF)
- Tunisia (CAF)
- Switzerland (UEFA)
- Croatia (UEFA)
Big names missing out
Here are some of the notable countries who failed to qualify:
- United States
- Ghana
- Chile
- Ecuador
- Netherlands
- Czech Republic
- Turkey
Still in contention
AFC - Australia, which plays Honduras in a two-leg playoff. The first leg finished 0-0, and the second leg is Wednesday.
CONCACAF - Honduras is battling Australia for a spot and must go down under to get a result.
CONMEBOL - Peru is in a two-game playoff against New Zealand for a spot in the World Cup, and the first leg finished scoreless. The second leg is Tuesday.
OFC - New Zealand faces Peru in the Intercontinental playoff, with the first leg ending 0-0.
UEFA - The UEFA second round playoffs, across two legs, began on Thursday. Italy and Sweden play Monday for a spot, while Denmark and Ireland battle on Tuesday for another. Switzerland and Croatia both qualified via the playoff.
The 2018 World Cup begins on June 14 in Russia.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
How to watch Greece vs. Croatia
Greece needs a five-star showing to get through
-
Switzerland clinches World Cup spot
Switzerland defender Ricardo Rodriguez came up huge at the right time
-
How to watch USWNT vs. Canada
The U.S. faces Canada in another friendly
-
Ireland gets fantastic draw at Denmark
This was a fantastic result for Ireland ahead of the second leg
-
How to watch Argentina vs. Russia
Argentina gets a taste of the game in Russia just under a year away from the World Cup
-
Solo accuses Blatter of sexual assault
Solo alledges it happened at the Ballon D'Or Gala
Add a Comment