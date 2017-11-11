World Cup 2018 qualifying: Croatia, Switzerland in; Italy, Honduras aim to qualify

28 teams have officially qualified for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, and there are four spots left, with teams like Italy, Honduras and Ireland still alive.

Here are the qualified teams and who can still make it:

Qualified teams

Russia (host)

Brazil (CONMEBOL)

Iran (AFC)

Japan (AFC)

Mexico (CONCACAF)



Belgium (UEFA)

South Korea (AFC)

Saudi Arabia (AFC)

Germany (UEFA)

England (UEFA)

Spain (UEFA)

Nigeria (CAF)

Costa Rica (CONCACAF)

Poland (UEFA)

Egypt (CAF)



Serbia (UEFA)

Iceland (UEFA)

France (UEFA)

Portugal (UEFA)

Uruguay (CONMEBOL)

Argentina (CONMEBOL)

Colombia (CONMEBOL)

Panama (CONCACAF)

Morocco (CAF)

Senegal (CAF)

Tunisia (CAF)

Switzerland (UEFA)

Croatia (UEFA)

Big names missing out

Here are some of the notable countries who failed to qualify:

United States



Ghana



Chile



Ecuador



Netherlands



Czech Republic



Turkey



Still in contention

AFC - Australia, which plays Honduras in a two-leg playoff. The first leg finished 0-0, and the second leg is Wednesday.

CONCACAF - Honduras is battling Australia for a spot and must go down under to get a result.

CONMEBOL - Peru is in a two-game playoff against New Zealand for a spot in the World Cup, and the first leg finished scoreless. The second leg is Tuesday.

OFC - New Zealand faces Peru in the Intercontinental playoff, with the first leg ending 0-0.

UEFA - The UEFA second round playoffs, across two legs, began on Thursday. Italy and Sweden play Monday for a spot, while Denmark and Ireland battle on Tuesday for another. Switzerland and Croatia both qualified via the playoff.

The 2018 World Cup begins on June 14 in Russia.