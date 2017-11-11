World Cup 2018 qualifying: Seven spots remain as Italy, Honduras aim to qualify
Which seven teams will get the final spots in the 2018 World Cup?
25 teams have officially qualified for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, and there are seven spots left as Morocco and Senegal both clinched on Saturday. The United States missed out on the World Cup in stunning fashion, while teams like Argentina and Panama just got in and some big names still hope to make it.
Here are the qualified teams and who can still make it:
Qualified teams
- Russia (host)
- Brazil (CONMEBOL)
- Iran (AFC)
- Japan (AFC)
- Mexico (CONCACAF)
- Belgium (UEFA)
- South Korea (AFC)
- Saudi Arabia (AFC)
- Germany (UEFA)
- England (UEFA)
- Spain (UEFA)
- Nigeria (CAF)
- Costa Rica (CONCACAF)
- Poland (UEFA)
- Egypt (CAF)
- Serbia (UEFA)
- Iceland (UEFA)
- France (UEFA)
- Portugal (UEFA)
- Uruguay (CONMEBOL)
- Argentina (CONMEBOL)
- Colombia (CONMEBOL)
- Panama (CONCACAF)
- Morocco (CAF)
- Senegal (CAF)
Big names missing out
Here are some of the notable countries who failed to qualify:
- United States
- Ghana
- Chile
- Ecuador
- Netherlands
- Czech Republic
- Turkey
Still in contention
AFC - Australia, who play Honduras in a two-leg playoff. The first leg finished 0-0.
CAF - One spot left. In group play, Tunisia and DR Congo are competing for that last spot in group play.
CONMEBOL - Peru is in a two-game playoff against New Zealand for a spot in the World Cup, and the first leg finished scoreless.
OFC - New Zealand faces Peru in the Intercontinental playoff, with the first leg ending 0-0.
UEFA - The UEFA second round playoffs, across two legs, began on Thursday. Northern Ireland lost 1-0 Switzerland, Croatia beat Greece 4-1, Sweden beat Italy 1-0, and Denmark has Ireland on Sunday.
The 2018 World Cup begins on June 14 in Russia.
