World Cup 2018: Video assistant referees a step closer to being used on big stage

After two years of testing, nearly 1,000 matches and over 20 different competitions, the International Football Association Board has approved video assistant referees to be used on a permanent basis, with FIFA on the verge of deciding if VAR will be used at the 2018 World Cup this summer.

Heres' what to know:

What's VAR?

Video assistant referee is an assistant that reviews decisions made by the officials to ensure accuracy by confirming decisions or overturning potential decisions. The point is to interfere little but maximize the benefit of the decisions, which are aimed to reduce unfairness caused by clear errors in relation to goals or no goals, penalty or no penalty, direct red cards or mistaken identity (when the wrong player is cautioned).

What happened on Saturday?

IFAB, the body that determines the laws of the sport, approved VAR to be used permanently in the sport around the world. Associations have to then apply to have VAR implemented, but this basically allows it to be a possibility for leagues and cups. It's the permission needed to add it.

⚽ HISTORIC DECISION: The IFAB`s General Assembly has just approved Video Assistant Referees to be used on a permanent basis. The VAR system has been trialled over the past two years in almost 1,000 football matches.



So there will be VAR at the World Cup?



It's not definitive, but it's very likely. The expectation is for there to be VAR at the 2018 World Cup. We saw it used at the Confederations Cup this past summer in Russia, and that was one of the testing competitions. It still must be approved by FIFA.

When will we know?

The next FIFA council meeting will be on March 16 in Bogota, Colombia, and that is when a decision will be made. It's really a formality at this point, and the expectation is for confirmation to officially come in less than two weeks.