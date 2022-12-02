Lionel Messi can move one step closer to the one achievement that has eluded him during his decorated career when he and Argentina square off against Australia in a Round of 16 match at the 2022 World Cup on Saturday at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Ar-Rayyan, Qatar. Widely considered one of the greatest players in the history of the sport, Messi has won seven Ballon d'Or awards and four Champions League titles with Barcelona. But in four previous World Cup appearances, Argentina's best finish was a runner-up in 2014. On Saturday, Argentina face an Australia team that has reached the Round of 16 for just the second time in team history. The winner will advance to the quarterfinals and meet either the United States or the Netherlands.

Kickoff is at 2 p.m. ET. Argentina are the -510 favorites (risk $510 to win $100) in the latest Argentina vs. Australia odds from Caesars Sportsbook, with the Australians the +1500 underdog. A draw is priced at +525 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before you lock in your Australia vs. Argentina picks or 2022 World Cup predictions, you need to see what SportsLine soccer insider Brandt Sutton has to say.

Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for nearly five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton has also been on a roll with his best bets, going 160-125-2 over his last 287 soccer picks this year, returning almost $2,000 for $100 bettors.

Now, Sutton has broken down Argentina vs. Australia from every angle and just revealed his 2022 World Cup picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Australia vs. Argentina:

Argentina vs. Australia spread: Argentina -1.5 (-150)

Argentina vs. Australia over/under: 2.5 goals

Argentina vs. Australia money line: Argentina -510; Australia +1500; Draw +525

ARG: Lionel Messi has scored 93 goals in 117 matches with the national team

AUS: The Socceroos rank fourth in the tournament in forward passing percentage (40)

Argentina vs. Australia picks: See picks here



Why you should back Argentina

Messi is in terrific form for La Albiceleste. The 35-year-old has already scored two goals and registered one assist for Argentina in Qatar. He also has eight chances created through three games, which is tied for the second most of any player in the tournament.

In addition, Argentina have been stingy on the defensive end recently. Led by goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, the team has recorded a shutout in each of its last two games in Qatar and five of its last six across all competitions. Over the past two matches against Mexico and Poland, Argentina have given up just one shot on target.

Why you should back Australia

The Socceroos have played well this year. In 12 matches so far in 2022, Australia have seven wins, two draws and three losses. Since the start of June, the team is 6-1-1, and the one draw was a World Cup qualification match that Australia won on penalty kicks.

In addition, the Australians are dangerous in transition. They have completed 71 long passes in Qatar, which is 23 more than Argentina have completed. The Socceroos also rank fourth in the tournament in forward passing percentage (40), which demonstrates their preference for direct play.

How to make Australia vs. Argentina picks

Sutton has taken an in-depth look at Australia vs. Argentina. He is leaning Under on the goal total, and he has discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over two confident bets, both of which pay plus-money. He's only sharing his 2022 World Cup picks and analysis at SportsLine.

So where does all the betting value lie in Argentina vs. Australia? Visit SportsLine now to find out which wagers in Argentina vs. Australia have all the value, all from the SportsLine soccer insider who has returned almost $2,000 for $100 bettors, and find out.