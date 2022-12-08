It's a highly-anticipated quarterfinal matchup, but it wasn't always smooth sailing for Argentina and the Netherlands to get to Friday's 2022 FIFA World Cup matchup at Lusail Stadium. Lionel Messi and Argentina had to regroup after opening with a 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia. They went on to win Group C and defeated Australia 2-1 in the Round of 16. The Dutch drew 1-1 with Ecuador but were never in danger and finished atop Group A before their 3-1 victory against the USMNT last Friday. Argentina have won two World Cups (1978 and 1986), while Netherlands have never won it but have been runners-up three times. Argentina also have lost two finals, including 2014 when they beat the Dutch on penalties in a semifinal matchup.

Kickoff in Al Daayen, Qatar is set for 2 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Argentina as +122 favorites (risk $100 to win $122) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Netherlands vs. Argentina odds. The Netherlands are +250 underdogs, a draw is priced at +205 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Netherlands vs. Argentina:

Argentina vs. Netherlands spread: Argentina -0.5 (+115)

Argentina vs. Netherlands over/under: 2.5 goals

Argentina vs. Netherlands money line: Argentina +122, Netherlands +250, Draw +205

ARG: They have a 17-5 goal edge in their past nine competitive matches

NED: They have outscored their opponents 11-2 in their past six games

Why you should back Argentina

La Albiceleste have scored at least two goals in five of their past six World Cup matches, with the loss to the Saudis the only exception. They held the ball for 70% of that match and outshot Saudi Arabia 15-3. They are averaging 66% possession in the 2022 World Cup and have a tournament-high 27 shots on target. Messi has scored in three of the four matches and has 13 goals in the team's past eight. The 35-year-old has 94 for his country, most all-time, and he is motivated in what should be his final chance at the sport's ultimate prize.

Julian Alvarez scored the winner against Australia, and Lautaro Martinez is always a threat to score a big goal. He has 59 in the past three-plus seasons for Inter Milan in Italy's Serie A. The midfield trio of Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul and Giovani Lo Celso keep the ball moving until they find an opening for Messi, and the legend is usually able to find one and then finish his chances. An own goal against the Aussies is the only blemish against the defense in the past three matches. They have posted nine clean sheets in their past 13 matches in all competitions.

Why you should back Netherlands

The Dutch are 2-2-1 in their last five head-to-head matchups with Argentina, with the only loss in the 2014 semifinal on penalties. They have not lost in regulation in their past 18 World Cup matches (14-2-2) -- they also lost to Spain 1-0 in extra time in the 2010 final. The Netherlands have not lost a match of any kind since June 2021, going 14-5-0 since then. Young attacker Cody Gakpo has been on fire, scoring in three of the four matches in Qatar. The 23-year-old came in after scoring 12 goals in 19 matches with PSV Eindhoven in the Dutch Eredivisie.

Memphis Depay and Denzel Dumfries found huge openings against the USMNT and showed excellent finishing ability. An apparently healthy Depay is great news for the Dutch attack, and Frenkie de Jong is critical in setting the tempo for the squad. The Dutch defense is a major strength, with imposing Liverpool star Virgil Van Dijk joined by Man City's Nathan Ake and Ajax's Jurrien Timber.

