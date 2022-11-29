Argentina came in as one of the 2022 FIFA World Cup favorites, but it's Poland sitting at the top of Group C as the teams prepare to square off Wednesday in a Group C finale. Mexico and Saudi Arabia meet in the other match at the same time, and that outcome will factor into which teams advance, so all four will be aiming for victory. Poland (1-1-0) sit in prime position to move into the knockout round after defeating Saudi Arabia 2-0 on Saturday. Coupled with an opening 0-0 draw with Mexico (0-1-1), that puts Poland on four points. The Saudis (1-0-1) put the Argentines (1-0-1) in a bad spot with their stunning 2-1 victory in last Tuesday's opener, but Lionel Messi and Co. bounced back with a 2-0 victory against the Mexicans on Saturday. Poland can advance with a draw but will be aiming to win the group to avoid a potential showdown with reigning champ France in the Round of 16. Argentina could sneak in on goal differential with a stalemate, but they will try not to chance it. The teams have met 11 times in all competitions, with Argentina holding a 6-3-2 advantage.

Argentina vs. Poland spread: Argentina -1.5 (+135)

Argentina vs. Poland over/under: 2.5 goals

Argentina vs. Poland money line: Poland +700, Argentina -225, Draw +305

Poland: They have allowed one goal or fewer in nine of their past 12 matches.

Argentina: They have scored 29 goals and allowed four in 12 matches in 2022.

Why you should back Argentina

La Albiceleste looked to be playing not to lose for part of Saturday's match, but they held the ball for most of the game and broke through with two goals. They are averaging 65% possession over the two games, and while they struggled to find shots against the aggressive defense of Mexico, they outshot Saudi Arabia 15-3. They have allowed three shots on target over those matches. Messi and the team's other veterans will be on a mission, and this is a team that went unbeaten in 36 straight before the Saudi Arabia loss and is capable of greatness.

Messi is usually the catalyst for the team's success, and the world's No. 2 all time goal-scorer behind Cristiano Ronaldo has scored in both games. Argentina saw three goals waved off in the opener, and managing two goals against El Tri is not easy, as Poland can attest. The two-time World Cup champions will be after goals, and Messi isn't the only dangerous attacker. Lautaro Martinez has scored five times in the team's past 10 matches, and Angel Di Maria is always dangerous on set pieces and with his passing. They have combined for 48 international goals.

Why you should back Poland

The discussion of Poland's chances start, rightfully, with striker Robert Lewandowski, but he isn't the only key contributor. In the first two games, the star has been Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny. He saved a penalty against the Saudis and has yet to allow a goal, and he was in excellent form coming in. The 32-year-old shares the lead in Serie A with six clean sheets in nine starts and is second with an 85.7 save percentage. He has a post-shot expected goals against of 2.8 at the World Cup and is third with eight saves in the first two matches.

Piotr Zielinski and Lewandowski had the goals Saturday, and both are critical to the attack. It was Lewandowski's first goal in five World Cup starts, but he has 18 in his 19 matches since joining Barcelona before this season. He is Poland's all-time leader in goals (77) and appearances (136). Zielinski has six goals and seven assists in 21 matches with Napoli this season and has scored 10 for the national team. Poland are on a four-game unbeaten run without allowing a goal, with veteran Kamil Glik keeping the back line organized in front of Szczesny.

