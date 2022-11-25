Tunisia look to record a rare victory when they take on Australia in a Group D match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Saturday. The Tunisians battled Denmark to a 0-0 draw in their opening contest on Tuesday but have won only two of their 16 all-time games in the tournament. Australia hasn't done any better, posting just two victories in 17 World Cup matches. The Australians' sixth appearance in the competition began with a 4-1 loss to defending champion France on Tuesday.

Kickoff at Al-Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar is set for 5 a.m. ET. The Tunisians are +121 favorites (risk $100 to win $121) in the latest Tunisia vs. Australia odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Australians are +250 underdogs. A draw is priced at +210 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Tunisia vs. Australia spread: Tunisia -0.5 (+115)

Tunisia vs. Australia over/under: 2.5 goals

Tunisia vs. Australia money line: Tunisia +121, Australia +250, Draw +210

TUN: The Tunisians have scored only two goals in their last three matches

AUS: The Australians won five straight games prior to their World Cup opener

Why you should back Tunisia



The Tunisians have struggled to score of late, but they also have been downright stingy on defense. Tunisia has allowed a total of six goals over their last 11 matches across all competitions, with five of the goals coming in a loss to Brazil in a friendly. After watching his team get shut out in its opener, manager Jalel Kadri may want to consider inserting Wahbi Khazri into the lineup against Australia.

Khazri did not appear in Tuesday's match but led Tunisia during World Cup qualifying with three goals in six contests. The 31-year-old forward is second on the country's all-time scoring list with 24 goalsin 71 international matches. Midfielder Ellyes Skhiri also is capable of providing offense as he scored twice during qualifying play.

Why you should back Australia

The Australians got off to a good start in their opener before France took control of the match. Craig Goodwin put some fear in the defending champions as he scored in the ninth minute to give Australia a 1-0 lead. The 30-year-old forward has been a solid contributor for Adelaide United of the A-League Men this season, recording three goals and four assists in six contests.

Australia will look for 24-year-old defender Harry Souttar and striker Mitchell Duke to provide some offense against the Tunisians. Souttar scored six goals for the Aussies during World Cup qualifying, while the 31-year-old Duke tallied five times. Striker Jamie Maclaren was not on the pitch against France but could join the lineup Saturday as he led the Australians with seven goals in 10 matches during qualifying play.

