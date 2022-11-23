Canada are looking to pull off a surprise at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and the first opportunity comes Wednesday when they take on Belgium at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium. This is the tournament opener for both teams, and they are in Group F with 2018 runner-up Croatia and Morocco. The Belgians are seeking their first major trophy for their Golden Generation squad that has spent considerable time as the world's No. 1 team and is now ranked second. The Red Devils were ousted by Croatia in extra time in the semifinals in 2018. Belgium have reached the knockout stage in six of their past seven World Cups. Canada are making their first appearance in the World Cup since 1986, when they failed to score a goal or record a point.

Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET in Al Rayyan, Qatar. Belgium are -185 favorites (risk $185 to win $100) in the latest Belgium vs. Canada odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Canada are +490 underdogs, a draw is priced at +310, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Canada vs. Belgium picks or World Cup 2022 predictions, be sure to check out the best bets and analysis from SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton.

Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton also has been on a roll with his best bets, going 148-112-1 over his last 261 soccer picks in 2022, returning more than $2,000 for $100 bettors.

Now, Sutton has broken down the Belgium vs. Canada matchup from all sides and just locked in his 2022 World Cup picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Canada vs. Belgium:

Belgium vs. Canada spread: Belgium -0.5 (-185)

Belgium vs. Canada over/under: 2.5 goals

Belgium vs. Canada money line: Belgium -185, Canada +490, Draw +310

BEL: They have scored 19 goals in their past 10 competitive matches.

CAN: They have scored multiple goals in eight of their past 11 overall.

Belgium vs. Canada picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back Belgium

The Red Devils have rarely had trouble against the world's lesser teams, and though they haven't dominated on the world stage, their talent is undeniable. They have both a midfielder and goalkeeper considered by many to be the best in the world at their positions. Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne runs the attack, and the midfielder leads the Premier League with nine assists this season. He has set up 40 goals and scored 25 in 85 international matches. Thibaut Courtois mans the net, and the Real Madrid star has 46 clean sheets in 93 starts for Belgium.

Romelu Lukaku, the team's all-time leader with 68 goals in 102 matches, is expected to miss the first two matches with a hamstring injury. He could be replaced by Michy Batshuayi, who has eight goals in 13 matches with Fenerbahce in the Turkish league and averages almost one every two matches with Belgium (26 in 48).

Why you should back Canada

The Maple Leafs are excellent on defense and the counter-attack. They had a plus-26 goal differential in four matches against inferior competition in the first stage of World Cup qualifying. They then scored the most goals (23) and conceded the fewest (seven) to finish at the top of the pack. They should be playing with nothing to lose after their 36-year absence, and they should be able to exploit the aging Belgium defense. Alphonso Davies and Tajon Buchanan are key players in transition, and Cyle Larin and Jonathan David both have strong finishing ability.

Davies is dealing with a hamstring injury suffered with Bayern Munich and could miss out. But David has 22 goals in just 35 international matches and is tied for fourth in France's Ligue 1 with nine this season. Larin has 25 in 55 games with Canada, and he and Buchanon are teammates with Club Brugge in the Belgian First Division, so they shouldn't need any time to acclimate. The team lacks big-game experience, but FC Porto midfielder Stephen Eustaquio, Larin, David and Davies all play in major leagues abroad and have appeared in the Champions League.

How to make Canada vs. Belgium picks

Sutton has analyzed the Canada vs. Belgium match from all sides, and he has released his confident best bet and has a full breakdown of the match. He's only sharing those picks here.

So where does all the value lie in Belgium vs. Canada in Wednesday's Group F World Cup match? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Canada vs. Belgium, all from the soccer expert who is up more than $2,000 on his soccer picks in 2022, and find out.