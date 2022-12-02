Legendary Brazilian soccer player Pelé was hospitalized in Sao Paolo on Tuesday due to several health problems, and the Brazilian fans in attendance at the 2022 World Cup sent well-wishes to him on Friday.

Pelé, 82, has been battling cancer and other complications from the disease lately. His body has not responded to the chemotherapy, and he made an unplanned visit to Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paolo, according to ESPN Brasil. He is currently undergoing testing to evaluate his condition.

Prior to Brazil's group stage match against Cameroon, Brazilian fans held up a "Get Well Soon" banner for Pelé during the country's national anthem.

Pelé was taken to the hospital by his wife, Marcia Aoki, and a caregiver. There was reportedly swelling all over his body, and he was diagnosed with an edema while also showing signs of heart failure. Pelé has also struggled to eat, and he is expected to stay in the hospital for now.

Despite the issues that Pelé is facing, his daughter Kelly Nascimento released a statement on Instagram saying that there is no immediate emergency as it pertains to her father's help.

"Hi my friends. Lots of alarm in the media today concerning my dad's health. He is in the hospital regulating medication. Some of my siblings are visiting Brazil. There is no emergency or new dire prediction. I will be there for New Year's and promise to post some pictures. Really and truly, we appreciate the concern and love!!"

Pelé is a Brazilian hero who led the country to three of its five World Cup titles. In his four World Cup appearances with the Brazilian national team, Pelé scored a total of 12 goals.