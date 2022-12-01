Already through to the Round of 16, World No. 1 Brazil can clinch the top spot in Group G when the Brazilians close out group play on Friday against Cameroon at Lusail Stadium in Al Daayen, Qatar. After victories over Serbia and Switzerland, Brazil lead the group with six points. The Brazilians need only a draw to win the group and could even win the group with a loss depending on the result of Friday's other match between Serbia and Switzerland. Meanwhile Cameroon are in third place in the group and must beat Brazil to have any chance of advancing to the knockout stage.

Kickoff is 2 p.m. ET. Brazil are the -260 favorites (risk $260 to win $100) in the latest Cameroon vs. Brazil odds from Caesars Sportsbook, with Cameroon the +700 underdogs. A draw is priced at +360. The over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Brazil vs. Cameroon spread: Brazil -0.5 (+105)

Brazil vs. Cameroon over/under: 2.5 goals

Brazil vs. Cameroon money line: Brazil -260; Cameroon +700; Draw +360

BRA: Brazil are one of two teams that have yet to have conceded a goal in Qatar

CMR: Vincent Aboubakar has 38 goals for the national team, which ranks third all-time

Why you should back Brazil

The Seleção have one of the best centerbacks in the world in Thiago Silva. The defender is excellent with his feet, reads the game well and has the quickness to close space on the back line. During his time in Europe, he has won seven Ligue titles with Paris Saint-Germain and one Champions League title with Chelsea. Led by Silva, Brazil have yet to concede a goal in Qatar.

In addition, the Brazilians have been nearly unbeatable under Tite. Since he took over as manager in 2016, Brazil have 59 victories, 14 draws and five losses. The Seleção have conceded just 27 goals in those 78 matches.

Why you should back Cameroon

The Indomitable Lions face a Brazil side that will be missing their best player, Neymar. One of the best – if not the best – players in the world, Neymar injured ligaments in his right ankle in the team's opening match against Serbia. He entered the tournament in fantastic form, ranking second in Ligue in both goals (11) and assists (nine).

In addition, Cameroon have a proven goal scorer in Vincent Aboubakar. The 30-year-old striker has 38 goals for the national team, which ranks third all-time. On Monday, with his team down 3-1 to Serbia, he came on for Cameroon and sparked the team with a goal and an assist to earn a 3-3 draw.

