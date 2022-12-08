Brazil try to stay on track for a sixth world title on Friday when they take on Croatia in the quarterfinals at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Al Raayan, Qatar. Brazil won their fifth World Cup in 2002 but have been past the quarterfinals just once in the past four tournaments. Croatia was the runner-up in 2018, losing 4-2 to France in the final, and also made the semifinals in 1998. The Brazilians, the winners of Group G, dominated South Korea in their Round of 16 match, a 4-1 victory. Croatia needed penalties to get past Japan on Monday following a 1-1 draw. It will be a matchup between the flair and creativity of the Samba Boys and the grit and experience of the Checkered Ones.

Croatia vs. Brazil spread: Brazil -1.5 (-105)

Croatia vs. Brazil over/under: 2.5 goals

Croatia vs. Brazil money line: Croatia +700, Brazil -275, Draw +390

CRO: The Croatians have won both World Cup quarterfinals they have played

BRA: The Brazilians have a 7-2 goals advantage in four all-time meetings (3-1-0) against Croatia

Why you should back Brazil

The Samba Boys wasted no time exerting their dominance Monday, scoring four goals in the first half before easing off the gas a bit and finishing it off. Neymar scored on a penalty and appeared healthy after an ankle injury kept him out of the previous two matches. Richarlison scored his third goal of the 2022 World Cup -- producing his second candidate for goal of the tournament. Vinicius Junior had a goal and an assist and is part of an attack -- along with Neymar, Richarlison and Raphinha -- that has produced 34 goals in the past 12 matches.

Neymar needs one goal to get to 77 and tie the legendary Pele as the nation's all-time leading scorer. The Samba Boys put nine of their 18 shots on target Monday, and they lead the tournament with 32 shots on net. Raphinha, who also had an assist Monday, leads the team with six shots on target on just eight attempts in the four matches. The back line led by Marquinhos and Thiago Silva keeps world-class goalkeeper Alisson from working too hard. Croatia put four of 17 shots on target Monday and have four or fewer on net in three of four matches.

Why you should back Croatia

The Checkered Ones are a veteran group, and many of the players were part of the 2018 World Cup run. Midfielder Luka Modric hasn't shown much of his age yet, as the 37-year-old remains an integral piece for La Liga powerhouse Real Madrid. He has been in the middle of everything at this World Cup, the third of his career, and his vision and passing ability drive the attack. Modric is the nation's all-time leader with 158 caps and is fifth all-time with 23 goals. Ivan Perisic is third all-time in goals and scored the 33rd of his career to equalize Monday against Japan.

Andrej Kramaric's two goals in a 4-1 victory against Canada gave him 22, tied for sixth all-time. Croatia are on a 10-game unbeaten run in all competitions (6-4-0), allowing five goals over that span. They defeated France at the Nations League and drew with Belgium to punch their ticket to the knockout round here. Modric is joined in midfield by Inter Milan's Marcelo Brozovic and Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic, who have nearly 170 caps between them.

