Brazil start their quest for a sixth World Cup title on Thursday when they face Serbia on the final day of group-stage openers at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The teams are in Group G with Switzerland and Cameroon, and Brazil are the clear favorites to win the group at -275 at Caesars Sportsbook. They have won a record five World Cup titles and entered the tournament as the +400 favorite to win another one. The Brazilians have few weaknesses, boasting two world-class goalkeepers, some emerging young stars and the legendary Neymar. One of the sport's all-time greats, Neymar can surpass Pele as his country's all-time leading goal-scorer with three more goals. Serbia might be overlooked, but they come in on a roll, having won their Nations League group, and boast an elite striker in Aleksandar Mitrovic and several other strong attackers.

Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET at Lusail Stadium in Qatar. Caesars Sportsbook lists Brazil as -225 favorites on the money line (risk $225 to win $100) in its latest Brazil vs. Serbia odds. Serbia are +625 underdogs, a draw is priced at +330, and the over/under for total match goals is 2.5. Before you make any Serbia vs. Brazil picks, make sure you check out the 2022 FIFA World Cup predictions, best bets and analysis from SportsLine soccer insider Jon Eimer.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Serbia vs. Brazil:

Brazil vs. Serbia spread: Brazil -1.5 (+130)

Brazil vs. Serbia over/under: 2.5 goals

Brazil vs. Serbia money line: Brazil -225, Serbia +625, Draw +330

BRA: The Brazilians have a 26-2 goal advantage during their seven-match win streak

SER: The Serbians have an 18-5 scoring edge on a current six-match unbeaten run

Why you should back Brazil

The Selecao will be on a mission, as Neymar has been one of the world's most well-known players but hasn't won a World Cup. He has 75 career goals, two shy of Pele, but the worldwide legend won three World Cups. Neymar won't have to do it alone, as Richarlison, Gabriel Jesus and Vinicius Junior are among the attackers who can play alongside him. The midfield is loaded with stars like Casemiro, Lucas Paqueta, Fred and Fabinho, and the defense is in the capable hands of Marquinhos, captain Thiago Silva and Eder Militao, among many other stars from the top club teams.

Neymar has 12 goals and 10 assists in his 14 international matches since the start of qualifying. Richarlison has 10 goals in 12 matches, and he and Jesus have combined for 36 goals for Brazil. Raphinha has five goals and four assists in his 11 all-time appearances. Brazil dominated in qualifying, going 14-3-0 with a plus-35 goal differential.

Why you should back Serbia

The Serbs aren't new to this stage, as they are making their 12th World Cup appearance, including their years as part of Yugoslavia. They reached the quarterfinals in 1990 and reached the knockout round in 1998 but have failed to advance in their past three appearances. However, they come in a roll, having just gone 4-1-0 in their last five matches to finish atop their UEFA Nations League group. They also finished atop a qualifying group that included Portugal, going 6-2-0 and scoring 18 goals.

They are a force in attack, led by Aleksandar Mitrovic, who has nine goals in the Premier League for Fulham. He has 50 international goals in 76 matches. The attack features numerous players with experience in Italy's Serie A, including Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus, who forms a lethal partnership with Mitrovic. The 22-year-old has nine goals in 17 international matches.

