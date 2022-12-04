Brazil will try to avoid a major upset on Monday when they face South Korea in the Round of 16 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Five-time champions Brazil lost 1-0 to Cameroon on Friday, but they were already assured a spot in the knockout round and finished atop Group G. They defeated Serbia and Switzerland in their first two matches. South Korea surprised Portugal 2-1 in their Group H finale to edge Uruguay on goal differential to take the second spot behind the Portuguese. South Korea are in their third World Cup knockout round, while Brazil have reached at least the quarterfinals in seven straight.

Brazil vs. South Korea spread: Brazil -1.5 (-135)

Brazil vs. South Korea over/under: 2.5 goals

Brazil vs. South Korea money line: Brazil -400, South Korea +1200, Draw +440

BRA: The Brazilians haven't allowed more than one goal since July 2018 (39-10-4)

KOR: South Korea have a 37-19 goal advantage in their past 19 matches

Why you should back Brazil



The Brazilians remain the tournament favorites, and they dominated the match with Cameroon but couldn't find a goal. They had 65% of possession and a 21-7 advantage in shots, but the Indomitable Lions closed it out in the 92nd minute. Brazil didn't need the victory to advance but just barely won the group, so they should come out more quickly here. Superstar Neymar shoulde be back from an ankle injury, while Gabriel Jesus is out with a knee injury. That means Richarlison, Vinicius Junior and Raphinha will step up.

Richarlison scored twice in the opener against Serbia. Casemiro, who scored the lone goal against Switzerland, is an elite defensive midfielder, and Fabinho, Raphinha and Lucas Paqueta also are top-tier players in the middle. The Brazilians have no weakness, with Marquinhos and Thiago Silva an elite duo in central defense and Alisson one of the world's best goalkeepers.

Why you should back South Korea

Facing two-time World Cup champions Uruguay and 2016 European champions Portugal in the group stage – and going 1-1-0 – should have them ready for this match. The battle with Uruguay was ugly, with the teams combining for zero shots on target in the 0-0 draw. The Koreans found their footing in the next game, and while they lost 3-2, they had a 22-7 shot advantage. Tottenham's Son Heung-min is the undisputed star for the Tigers of Asia. He has 35 goals in 107 matches. The 30-year old shared the lead in the Premier League last season with 23 goals for Spurs.

Hwang Hee-chan perfectly timed a run and buried the winner against Portugal off an excellent feed from Son in the 91st minute. South Korea should still be soaring for Monday's match, and they have lost twice in their past 12 matches (7-3-2). One of those was to Ghana, and the other was to fellow World Cup knockout-round participant Japan in July. South Korea have 11 players with at least 40 caps, so they have plenty of experience to handle a game of this magnitude.

