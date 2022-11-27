It's a battle of the top two teams in Group G on Monday when Brazil and Switzerland square off at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Doha, Qatar. The Brazlians, the favorite to win the tournament, will be without superstar Neymar, but they have plenty of talent to fill most of the void. Neymar suffered an ankle injury against Serbia and is expected to be out at least until the knockout round. Brazil cruised past Serbia in a 2-0 victory that was more lopsided than the score indicates. Switzerland defeated Cameroon 1-0 in their Thursday Group G opener. As the only teams in the group to earn points in the first match, both could be in good position with either a victory or draw Monday. The requirement to clinch a spot in the next round will be more clear after the Cameroon vs. Serbia match earlier Monday.

Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. ET at Stadium 974. Brazil are -215 favorites (risk $215 to win $100) in the latest Brazil vs. Switzerland odds from Caesars Sportsbook, with Switzerland priced as +625 underdogs. A draw is +330, while the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before making any Switzerland vs. Brazil picks, make sure you check out the 2022 FIFA World Cup predictions, best bets and analysis from soccer insider Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated almost $35,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season. He has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Now, Green has broken down Brazil vs. Switzerland from every angle and just revealed his 2022 World Cup picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Switzerland vs. Brazil:

Brazil vs. Switzerland spread: Brazil -1.5 (+135)

Brazil vs. Switzerland over/under: 2.5 goals

Brazil vs. Switzerland money line: Brazil -215, Switzerland +625, Draw +330

BRA: They have scored 40 goals over their past 23 World Cup matches.

SUI: They have a 23-20 edge in their past 20 World Cup matches

Brazil vs. Switzerland picks: See picks here

Why you should back Brazil



The Brazilians will miss Neymar, but they shouldn't miss a beat, as they have many options who can produce. They might not be icons, but Gabriel Jesus, Rodrygo and Gabriel Martinelli are all valuable commodities. Vinicius Junior, Raphinha and Richarlison started alongside Neymar in a lethal quartet against Serbia, and Richarlison led the way. The Tottenham forward scored both goals, one on a brilliant volley, to give him 19 in 39 international matches. The Gabriels – Jesus and Martinelli – spearhead the attack for English Premier League leader Arsenal.

Each has five goals during the EPL season, and Vinicius has 10 goals and four assists in 20 matches in all competitions with Real Madrid. Switzerland have had some trouble against top competition this year, losing three straight to start 2022-23 Nations League qualifying, against Spain, Portugal and Czech Republic. Brazil's defense might be the strongest it has ever been, with Marquinhos and captain Thiago Silva keeping world-class goalkeeper Alisson out of trouble. The Serbs managed just five shots on Thursday, putting none of them on target.

Why you should back Switzerland

The Swiss will be the same well-drilled team we have always seen from them, as they possess the ball, work hard and remain cohesive. Midfielders Remo Freuler and Granit Xhaka play a big role in connecting the solid defense with an attack that lacks some flair but can come through when it matters. Xherdan Shaqiri and Breel Embolo are the playmakers, and Shaqiri and Xhaka exemplify the team's battling mentality. Both have more than 100 appearances with the national team, and they have combined for 28 goals – and countless critical plays – in their careers.

Embolo has seven goals in 15 Ligue 1 matches with Monaco and has 12 in 60 games with Switzerland. Haris Seferovic is the No. 2 scorer on the roster behind Shaqiri with 25 goals in 90 matches and can make an impact off the bench. Veteran goalkeeper Yan Sommer is protected by an experienced defense that has six players with at least 35 caps on the roster.

How to make Switzerland vs. Brazil picks

Green has scrutinized the Switzerland vs. Brazil match from every angle. He is leaning Under on the goal total and provides three confident best bets – all offering plus money – and his full breakdown of the match. He's sharing these picks only at SportsLine.

So who wins Brazil vs. Switzerland? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Brazil vs. Switzerland, all from the European soccer expert who has generated almost $35,000 for $100 bettors over the past four seasons, and find out.