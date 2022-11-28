Brazil and Switzerland enter their Group G meeting on Monday in solid shape, but they might not be able to let up when they meet in a 2022 FIFA World Cup in Doha, Qatar. Brazil remain the favorite to win the tournament, though they are expected to play at least the next two matches without Neymar, who injured his ankle in Thursday's 2-0 victory against Serbia. The Samba Boys, who are trying to add another to their record five World Cup titles, dominated the match but had trouble filling the net until the second half. The Swiss defeated Cameroon 1-0 to join Brazil as the only teams in the Group G with a point, so they should be in good shape no matter the result Monday.

Kickoff at Stadium 974 is set for 11 a.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Brazil as -220 favorites (risk $220 to win $100) in its latest Brazil vs. Switzerland odds. Switzerland are +650 underdogs, a draw is priced at +310, and the over/under for total match goals is 2.5. Before making any Switzerland vs. Brazil picks, make sure you check out the 2022 FIFA World Cup predictions, best bets and analysis from soccer insider Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated almost $35,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season. He has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Now, Green has broken down Brazil vs. Switzerland from every angle and just revealed his 2022 World Cup picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Switzerland vs. Brazil:

Brazil vs. Switzerland spread: Brazil -1.5 (+135)

Brazil vs. Switzerland over/under: 2.5 goals

Brazil vs. Switzerland money line: Brazil -220, Switzerland +650, Draw +310

BRA: They have scored 40 goals over their past 23 World Cup matches.

SUI: They have a 23-20 edge in their past 20 World Cup matches

Brazil vs. Switzerland picks: See picks here

Why you should back Brazil



The Selecao remain loaded, even if Neymar is out for an extended period. Few have achieved his iconic status, but Vinicius Junior, Raphinha and Richarlison will continue as the top of the attacking spear. No one can fill the creative role of Neymar, but Arsenal teammates Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli and Real Madrid's Rodrygo are excellent attackers in their own right. Richarlison scored both goals against Serbia, showing his athleticism on a volley for his second. The Brazilians had 23 shots in the match, putting nine on target, so they had many chances.

The Serbs, on the other hand, had almost no opportunities. Middle defenders Marquinhos and Thiago Silva helped hold them to five shots, and they didn't put any on target. If Switzerland manage to get shots on target, they'll have to get it past world-class goalkeeper Alisson, who has 38 clean sheets in 57 international matches. Switzerland got off to a shaky start in 2022-23 Nations League qualifying and are just 4-1-5 in their past 10 matches. Brazil are on a 13-3-0 run, with a plus-35 goal differential, since losing in the 2021 Copa America final to Argentina.

Why you should back Switzerland

The Swiss will be the same well-drilled team we have always seen from them, as they possess the ball, work hard and remain cohesive. Midfielders Remo Freuler and Granit Xhaka play a big role in connecting the solid defense with an attack that lacks some flair but can come through when it matters. Xherdan Shaqiri and Breel Embolo are the playmakers, and Shaqiri and Xhaka exemplify the team's battling mentality. Both have more than 100 appearances with the national team, and they have combined for 28 goals – and countless critical plays – in their careers.

Embolo has seven goals in 15 Ligue 1 matches with Monaco and has 12 in 60 games with Switzerland. Haris Seferovic is the No. 2 scorer on the roster behind Shaqiri with 25 goals in 90 matches and can make an impact off the bench. Veteran goalkeeper Yan Sommer is protected by an experienced defense that has six players with at least 35 caps on the roster.

How to make Switzerland vs. Brazil picks

Green has scrutinized the Switzerland vs. Brazil match from every angle. He is leaning Under on the goal total and provides three confident best bets – all offering plus money – and his full breakdown of the match. He's sharing these picks only at SportsLine.

So who wins Brazil vs. Switzerland? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Brazil vs. Switzerland, all from the European soccer expert who has generated almost $35,000 for $100 bettors over the past four seasons, and find out.