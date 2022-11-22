Qatar banned alcohol from all stadiums during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in a decision that came just days before the first match. This affected Budweiser, one of FIFA's major sponsor, but the company has come up with a creative solution to still be a part of the celebration.

"New Day, New Tweet. Winning Country gets the Buds. Who will get them?," read a post from the company's official Twitter account on Saturday.

That's right, the country who wins the World Cup will not only get the trophy, but fans will also get to celebrate with a shipment of the unsold beer.

"As partners of FIFA for over three decades, we look forward to our activations of FIFA World Cup™ campaigns around the world to celebrate football with our consumers. Some of the planned stadium activations cannot move forward due to circumstances beyond our control," read a statement sent to CBS Sports. "Where there is a celebration, there is always a Budweiser. In that spirit, Budweiser wants to bring this celebration from the FIFA World Cup stadiums to the winning country's fans.

"We will host the ultimate championship celebration for the winning country. Because, for the winning fans, they've taken the world. More details will be shared when we get closer to the finals."

Alcohol is tightly regulated in Qatar, as it is typically only sold at licensed hotel restaurants and bars. The country has a zero tolerance policy when it comes to drinking in public and being drunk in public. Handling alcohol was expected to be an issue with this specific host country, but beer was originally expected to be sold at stadiums at around $14 each, with a limit of four drinks per person, as previously reported by The Guardian.

Plans changed less than two weeks ago, when World Cup organizers were told that Budweiser -- a FIFA partner since 1985 -- could still be part of the event but the beer tents needed to move do less visible areas, away from concessions and merchandise stalls at all eight stadium. This was at the request of the Qatari royal family.

The tents were moved, but beer was officially banned only a few days before the official kickoff.