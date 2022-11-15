The deadline has passed for World Cup squads to be submitted and while Ecuador left it late to get theirs in, all 32 national teams have finalized their 26-man rosters for the tournament, which will kick off on Nov. 20 in Qatar. From the Premier League to the Latvian Higher League, 830 names later, the tournament will see players from 56 domestic leagues and 302 different clubs take part in the tournament. Ecuador's goalkeeper Hernan Galindez has the furthest trip with almost 15,000 kilometers separating Santiago, Chile from Doha, Qatar, but players have come from far and wide domestically to showcase their talents at the world's biggest stage.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get Your Daily World Cup Fix Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. (coming soon!) By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Looking at squads, World Cup hosts Qatar and Saudi Arabia are the only teams with all 26 players on their roster coming from their domestic league systems as the Qatar Stars League will be well-represented at the tournament. Saudi Arabia will also see 24 of 26 players coming from the Saudi Pro League with the remaining two players hailing from the second division. England is close with domestic representation as 25 of 26 players currently ply their trades in the Premier League with Jude Bellingham being the lone representative from outside of England repping the Bundesliga and Borussia Dortmund. No other nation has more than 20 players from their domestic league as Germany came in fourth with the Bundesliga being well represented in Qatar.

But who are the top 10 represented clubs and leagues in Qatar? Let's take a look:

What are the top leagues at the World Cup?

The Premier League is known as the best league in the world and their 136 players taking part in the World Cup is almost double the next highest number boasted by La Liga. While the big five leagues are well represented, including Serie A without Italy qualifying for this World Cup, the remainder of the top ten leagues is where things get interesting. Major League Soccer's growth also shows as the league boasts the most players at the World Cup outside of the big five European leagues. MLS Is followed closely by the Saudi Pro League and Qatar Stars League.

The EFL Championship also shows how strong England is down the soccer pyramid as the only second division to make the top ten leagues represented. The English third and fourth divisions are also represented as Wales dug deep to flesh out their World Cup squad.

League Number of players Premier League 136 La Liga 83 Bundesliga 76 Serie A 68 Ligue 1 54 Major League Soccer 36 Saudi Pro League 33 Qatar Stars League 33 EFL Championship 26 Liga MX 23

What about the top clubs?

Bayern Munich, Manchester City, and Barcelona were neck and neck for sending the most players to the World Cup but it's the German Champions that won out with 17 representatives followed by 16 each for Manchester City and Barcelona. Again, the Qatari domestic league and Saudi Pro League representation is strong as Al-Sadd and Al Hilal both have double-digit representatives at the World Cup.

For the top ten clubs represented at the World Cup see below, but on-loan players are counted for the club that they are currently playing for so Tunesia's Hannibal Mejbri counts for Birmingham City instead of Manchester United. There was also a six-way tie for 10th place.