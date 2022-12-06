Cameroon Football Federation president Samuel Eto'o apologized for his involvement in a "violent altercation" on Monday following Brazil's 4-1 victory over South Korea. A video from the incident shows Eto'o getting angry and chasing a man he said was probably an Algerian supporter outside Stadium 974 in Doha.

The video shows him taking photos with fans, when he appeared to get angry at a man holding a camera and began chasing him. Eto'o was held back by some people around him and someone took the man's camera away. However, Eto'o once again went after the man and appeared to kick toward him. The man got his camera back, although the person who had originally taken it was heard asking for it again.

The former Cameroon star issued an apology in both English and French on social media.

"I would like to apologize for losing my temper and recant in a way that does not match my personality. I apologise to the public for this unfortunate incident," he said. "I pledge to continue to resist the relentless provocation and daly harassment of some Algerian supporters."

Eto'o wrote that since the Cameroon-Almeria match in Blida on March 29, he has been "the target of insults and allegations of cheating without any evidence." He also said that Cameroonian fans have been harassed by Algerian fans during the World Cup.

Cameroon beat Algeria 2-1 to earn a ticket to the World Cup in Qatar when Karl Toko Ekambi scored the winning goal in the 124th-minute. Algeria had won the first leg in Cameroon 1-0, but with the teams were tied 2-2 in goals Cameroon advanced on away goals.

Algeria's football federation sent a complaint to FIFA regarding the officiating of the game and asked for the match to be replayed.

"I would like to mention that the scenario of Algeria's defeat was cruel but perfectly in one with the rules and ethics of our sport," Eto'o wrote on Tuesday. "All the appeals made by the Algerian Football Federation to the competent jurisdictions have been rejected. I therefore call on the Algerian authorities and Federation to take their responsibilities to put an end to this unhealthy climate before a more serous tragedy occurs."