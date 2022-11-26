Teams badly in need of three points collide when Croatia and Canada meet in a crucial Group F match of the 2022 World Cup on Sunday at Khalifa International Stadium in Ar-Rayyan, Qatar. After playing Morocco to a scoreless draw to open group play, Croatia are tied with Morocco for second in the group with one point. The Croats close group play on Thursday against Belgium. Meanwhile Canada sit at the bottom of the group after a tough 1-0 loss to Belgium. The Canadians would be eliminated from reaching the knockout stage with a loss on Sunday.

Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. ET. Croatia are listed as +114 favorites (risk $100 to win $114) in the latest Croatia vs. Canada odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Canada are +245 underdogs. A draw is +230, and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Before making any Canada vs. Croatia picks, make sure you check out the 2022 FIFA World Cup predictions, best bets and analysis from soccer insider Jon Eimer.

Croatia vs. Canada spread: Croatia -0.5 (+110)

Croatia vs. Canada over/under: 2.5 goals

Croatia vs. Canada money line: Croatia +114; Canada +245; Draw +230

CRO: Croatia had 57% possession against Morocco on Wednesday.

CAN: Alphonso Davies has 12 goals in just 35 career matches for Canada.

Why you should back Croatia



The Croats have one of the best players of the past 15 years in Luka Modric. The 37-year-old midfielder for Real Madrid has enjoyed a highly decorated career, winning five Champions League titles with Los Blancos and helping Croatia finish as the runner-up to France in the 2018 World Cup. That year Modric was named the Best FIFA Men's Player as well as the World Soccer Player of the Year.

In addition, the Croats have a significant experience edge over the Canadians. Of the 11 players who started for Croatia on Wednesday, seven of them were on the 2018 team that reached the World Cup final. By contrast, no Canadian player had ever played in a World Cup prior to Wednesday.

Why you should back Canada

The Canadians have a brilliantly fast attack man in Alphonso Davies. The 21-year-old usually plays left back for his club team, Bayern Munich, but he plays a much more attack-minded position for Canada for which he has scored 12 goals in just 35 career matches. In 2020 he helped Bayern Munich win the Champions League title.

In addition, the Canadians come off a game in which they arguably outplayed Belgium. Despite losing 1-0, Canada had 21 shots (to Belgium's nine), including four shots on goal (to Belgium's three).

