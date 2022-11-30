Canada will try to play spoiler on Thursday when they face Morocco in their final match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar. The Canadians have been eliminated from contention in their first World Cup appearance since 1986 after losing their first two matches. All three teams ahead of them in the Group F table have at least one victory, so the top two spots are in doubt. Morocco have advanced to the World Cup knockout round once in five previous tries, in 1986 when they lost to finalist West Germany in the Round of 16. Entering Thursday's World Cup 2022 match, Canada is 2-1-0 in all-time meetings with the North Africans, all friendly matchups. Morocco can advance to the Qatar 2022 knockout round with a win or draw.

Kickoff is set for 10 a.m. ET. Morocco are +110 favorites (risk $100 to win $110) on the money line in the latest Canada vs. Morocco odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Morocco are +250 underdogs, a draw is priced at +235, and the over/under for total goals scored is set at 2.5.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Morocco vs. Canada:

Canada vs. Morocco spread: Morocco -0.5 (+110)

Canada vs. Morocco over/under: 2.5 goals

Canada vs. Morocco money line: Canada +250, Morocco +110, Draw +235

Canada: Canada are 6-7-1 in 14 games this calendar year.

Morocco: Morocco have gone 9-4-2 in 15 matches in 2022.

Why you should back Morocco



The Moroccans have played fierce defense in the 2022 World Cup, which is just a continuation of their form coming in. They now have six straight clean sheets during a seven-game unbeaten run (5-2-0). The Atlas Lions have allowed five shots on target in the first two matches in Qatar and Canada have put just five of their 30 shots on net. Morocco play with four in the back, with captain Romain Saiss of Besiktas alongside West Ham United's Nayef Aguerd in the center of the defense. Veteran Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou should be back in the net after missing the Croatia match with illness.

The Atlas Lions are known for their defense, but they have players up top who can shine. Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech (18 goals) and Sevilla's Youssef En-Nesyri (15) are the top scorers. Right back Achraf Hakimi of Paris Saint-Germain can be a difference-maker down the flank and has plenty of notable experience in Ligue 1 and the Champions League at age 23. Morocco were the only team to win all six matches in group play in qualifying, scoring 20 goals and conceding one, then beat Congo 5-2 on aggregate.

Why you should back Canada

The Maple Leafs haven't gotten results, but they have opened eyes with their young talent and potential for the future. They dominated the match with the Belgians, once the No. 1 team in the world. Canada held the ball for 54% of the match and had a 22-9 advantage in shots. Unfortunately, they put just three of those on net, and Belgium got one of their three shots on goal past Milan Borjan. The good news is, Canada got their first World Cup goal, in their fifth match, when Alphonso Davies atoned for a missed penalty in the opener by scoring against Croatia.

They actually led the 2018 finalists for more than 30 minutes, but the veteran squad eventually overwhelmed Canada's young defense. The Maple Leafs should be motivated to earn the nation's first World Cup points before heading home, and an attack featuring Davies, Jonathan Davis and Cyle Larin can be dangerous. Davies is officially listed as a defender, but he has 13 international goals, and the Bayern Munich starter is one of the most versatile players in the world. Larin and David have combined for 47 goals for the national team.

