Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez was not happy with Lionel Messi after a locker room video appeared to show the Argentina team captain dancing and kicking a Mexican jersey on the floor while his team celebrated their World Cup win on Saturday.

While there's no evidence Messi kicked the jersey on purpose or with malice, Alvarez, one of the world's top boxers, called out Messi on Twitter over it.

Shortly after Argentina beat Mexico, Alvarez tweeted about his respect for Argentina, adding that he will always be cheering for his home country Mexico. There were no hard feelings, until the following day.

"Did you see Messi cleaning the floor with our jersey and flag???" tweeted Alvarez on Sunday.

The video Alvarez was referring to shows Messi sitting in the locker room taking off his cleats while his teammates sing and dance in celebration of their 2-0 victory. Messi's foot makes contact with a Mexico jersey on the floor as he is taking off his right shoe. Messi does look down and sees the jersey, but he seems focused on the celebration. He soon joins his teammates and starts jumping up and down.

Alvarez took to Twitter to write in Spanish that the Mexico jersey being on the floor is disrespectful.

"He better pray to God that I don't run into him!!" is what Alvarez's tweet translates to in English. "Just like I respect Argentina you have to respect Mexico!! I am not talking about the country (Argentina) I'm talking about Messi for the [bulls---] he did."

Sunday was an important game for Argentina because the team had lost its first group stage game 2-1 against Saudi Arabia and couldn't afford to lose against Mexico. It was a tight game with no goals in the first half. Messi opened up the scoring in the 64th minute, and Enzo Fernandez added another one 20 minutes later.

Messi has not publicly commented on the situation, but former Argentinian soccer star Sergio Aguero did. He told Alvarez that Messi was simply taking off his cleat.

Argentina will be back on the pitch on Wednesday against Poland -- the team at the top of the Group C standings. Mexico Is taking on Saudi Arabia the same day. For a full schedule of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, click here.