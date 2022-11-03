The FIFA World Cup in Qatar is less than one month away and following this midweek's UEFA Champions League fixtures, we now know who is in the hat for next Monday's knockout phase draw. We do not know what continental soccer's top table will look like at the start of 2023, but we do know that some clubs are set to be hit harder than others. The impact of the World Cup could go a long way towards dictating who wins domestic and continental competitions, so we look at the teams most likely to be helped or hurt by Qatar this winter:

Helps: Liverpool

If any team needs this World Cup to come faster than it already is, it must be Jurgen Klopp's men. Not only is the German struggling to get the best out of his team, but his and the Reds' approach needs a rethink, and this pause offers the perfect opportunity for some reflection and crucially some advance planning with regards to the January transfer window. Klopp has not benefitted from this in similar situations previous so this could help to save Liverpool's campaign.

Hurts: PSG

Not only are Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar going to the World Cup, they are expected to make deep runs with France, Argentina, and Brazil respectively. Add in the fact that most other starting XI members are going to Qatar bar Italian pair Marco Verratti and Gianluigi Donnarumma, as well as a French equivalent of Boxing Day to guarantee immediate domestic action post-tournament, and the winter period could make or break the season for Christophe Galtier's men.

Helps: Napoli

Zero doubt about it -- the Italian club stand to benefit most from the World Cup with the two key players in Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia not involved due to Nigeria and Georgia's respective non-qualification. Add on top of that the fact that Italy are not at the World Cup either so cannot risk Giacomo Raspadori, Alex Meret, Matteo Politano or Giovanni Di Lorenzo and it gets even better. Leo Ostigard (Norway), Stanislav Lobokta (Slovakia) and Elif Elmas (North Macedonia) are not involved either, so expect Luciano Spalletti's men to last the distance in Serie A and the Champions League. Tanguy Ndombele is also unlikely to be called up by France so that is another substantial name not going to Qatar.

Hurts: Bayern

Considering their strong German contingent and pretty much all squad members going to Qatar to represent their countries, Julian Nagelsmann is probably hoping for a few early exits. Even the likes of Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, who has chipped in with important goals lately, will be playing a key role in at least the group stage with Cameroon. Should the likes of Germany and France go on deep runs, Bayern could be looking weary early in 2023.

Helps: Manchester City



With Erling Haaland resting up while many of his teammates participate at the World Cup, not only will the Norwegian be able to keep himself in top shape, but he will also gain in motivation to finish the campaign with a flourish after a monstrous start. Add in the fact that the Portuguese trio of Bernardo Silva, Joao Cancelo and Ruben Dias is not likely to go too far and that an early England exit could also free up several star names and it could be a blessing for Pep Guardiola's men and their Champions League chances.

Hurts: Real Madrid

Much of Carlo Ancelotti's starting XI will be going to Qatar and not only traveling but also playing a key role. Most worrying will be Karim Benzema and Luka Modric who are well into their 30s and might struggle stamina-wise while the French contingent is sizeable and the Brazilian and Belgian contingents also risk physical burnout.

Helps: Inter Milan

Given their handful of Italians, Simone Inzaghi's men will have a reasonably fresh core. However, some of the older and still influential members of the squad such as Samir Handanovic, Edin Dzeko, Milan Skriniar and Henrikh Mkhitaryan will not be there which is potentially crucial given the toll it could have taken on their bodies. Such an advantage could keep Inter's domestic and European hopes alive.

Hurts: Spurs

Antonio Conte needs time with his players to get them playing to the best of their ability. Seeing his group depleted for the World Cup and those players returning into the group gassed is the last thing that the Italian needs. His best hope is that a few of his players are sent home earlier than expected so that they can be ready for the rude awakening of the return to domestic action.

Helps: RB Leipzig

Although the Germans will have quite a few of their players going to Qatar, not that many of them are nailed on to start so will not be as burned out as some of their domestic rivals like Bayern and potentially Borussia Dortmund. This gives Marco Rose hope that his team could win back some ground in the Bundesliga while few will want to draw them and go up against the likes of Christopher Nkunku early next year.

Hurts: Chelsea

Graham Potter could have done with a bit of time with his squad this winter to work out potential January moves and to iron out tactical issues. Instead, many of his key players will be off to Qatar with no guarantee that they return in the best of conditions. The Blues boss will simply have to cross his fingers and hope that he does not lose anybody for a lengthy period of time.

Keep an eye on: Brugge, Porto and Frankfurt

Although they do not figure among the strong favorites, Club Brugge and Eintracht Frankfurt could remain sleeper teams in this edition given that they will not be as decimated as the others and do not have a glut of star names either. FC Porto are also an interesting one given that their domestic contingent is not as high as many might assume, but Brugge's relative youth puts them on top here along with Frankfurt will see a number of key names remain in Germany this winter. Add in the fact that they are used to a winter break too and Oliver Glasner's men could be tricky opponents straight out of the groups.