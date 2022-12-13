The last two runners-up battle for another trip to the final when Argentina meets Croatia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinals on Tuesday. The Argentinians, who won their second title in 1986, failed to capture a third as they dropped a 1-0 decision to Germany in 2014. Four years later, Croatia made their first appearance in the final but suffered a 4-2 loss against France. The nations squared off in the group stage of the 2018 tournament, with the Croatians posting a 3-0 victory.

Kickoff at Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail, Qatar is set for 2 p.m. ET. The Argentinians are -125 favorites (risk $125 to win $100) in the latest Argentina vs. Croatia odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Croatians are +375 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +235 and the over/under for total goals is set at 2.5. Before making any Croatia vs. Argentina picks or 2022 FIFA World Cup predictions, make sure you check out the best bets and analysis from SportsLine soccer insider Jon Eimer.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He is an impressive 48-25-1 on his Premier League picks for SportsLine in 2022, for a profit of almost $1,800 for $100 bettors. He also went 20-12 on his World Cup qualifying picks for a return of almost $600.

Now, Eimer has broken down Croatia vs. Argentina from all sides and just locked in his 2022 World Cup picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Argentina vs. Croatia:

Argentina vs. Croatia spread: Argentina -0.5 (-125)

Argentina vs. Croatia over/under: 2.5 goals

Argentina vs. Croatia money line: Argentina -125, Croatia +375, Draw +235

ARG: The Argentinians have scored only three first-half goals in the tournament

CRO: Two of the three goals the Croatians have allowed in the competition came in the opening half

Argentina vs. Croatia picks: See picks here



Why you should back Argentina



The Argentinians didn't allow a surprising 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia in the opener of the group stage to deter them as they bounced back with 2-0 victories against Mexico and Poland before edging Australia 2-1 in the Round of 16 and defeating the Netherlands on penalty kicks in the quarterfinals. They have outscored their opponents 28-5 over their last 10 matches across all competitions, posting seven clean sheets along the way. Lionel Messi has recorded exactly half of Argentina's goals in that span - including four in the World Cup, which tie him for second among all players.

The 35-year-old star forward has scored in four of Argentina's five matches in the tournament and converted the team's first penalty attempt as they edged the Dutch 4-3 in the shootout. Julian Alvarez is second with two goals in the competition and has scored four times during Argentina's 10-game surge. Messi also has notched a pair of assists in the World Cup while midfielder Enzo Fernandez and defender Nahuel Molina each have registered a goal and an assist.

Why you should back Croatia

With the exception of a 4-1 triumph over Canada in the group stage, the Croatians have been involved in tight, low-scoring contests. They battled Morocco and Belgium to scoreless draws during group play before defeating Japan and Brazil on penalty kicks after 1-1 results in the Round of 16 and quarterfinals, respectively. The Croatians topped Japan 3-1 on penalties and converted all four of their attempts versus the Brazilians to reach the semifinals for the third time in six World Cup appearances.

Midfielder Nikola Vlasic set the tone for Croatia, scoring on their first attempt in both contests. Forward Andrej Kramaric leads the club in non-penalty goals as he scored twice in the group stage victory against Canada. Veteran Ivan Perisic has recorded a goal and two assists in the tournament, giving him six goals and four assists in 15 matches across three World Cup appearances.

How to make Argentina vs. Croatia picks

Eimer has scrutinized Croatia vs. Argentina semifinal from every angle, and he is leaning Under on the goal total. He also has locked in three confident best bets while offering a full breakdown of the 2022 World Cup match. He's only sharing his World Cup picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Croatia vs. Argentina on Tuesday? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Argentina vs. Croatia, all from the expert who has crushed his soccer picks in 2022, and find out.