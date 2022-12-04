Croatia will try to make one last run with their veteran squad when they face Japan on Monday in a 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match at Al Janoub Stadium in Qatar. Croatia lost to France in the 2018 final. They ousted world No. 2 Belgium from the tournament on Thursday with a 0-0 draw. That followed a 4-1 thrashing of Canada, and players like Luka Modric and Ivan Perisic look to hold off retirement from international play for at least one more match. However, Japan have been the tournament's giant killers, knocking off Germany and Spain by 2-1 scores to win their group and advance to the Round of 16 for the fourth time.

Kickoff is set for 10 a.m. ET in Doha, Qatar. Caesars Sportsbook lists Croatia as +107 favorites (risk $100 to win $107) on the 90-minute money line in its latest Japan vs. Croatia odds. Japan are +275 underdogs, a draw is priced at +220, and the over/under for total goals scored is set at 2.5. Before making any Croatia vs. Japan picks or World Cup 2022 predictions, be sure to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Jon Eimer is saying.

Now, Eimer has taken an in-depth look at Croatia vs. Japan and just locked in his 2022 World Cup picks and predictions. Here are the betting lines for Japan vs. Croatia:

Japan vs. Croatia spread: Croatia -0.5 (+100)

Japan vs. Croatia over/under: 2.5 goals

Japan vs. Croatia money line: Japan +275, Croatia +107, Draw +220

JPN: They have allowed a goal in four in a row after five straight clean sheets

CRO: They have outscored their opponents 11-2 in their past eight matches

Why you should back Croatia



The Croatians are in the knockout stage for the third time in six tries since their break from Yugoslavia. They made the semifinals in 1998 and the final in 2018. Many key players from that 2018 run are back, and even though Modric is 37 years old, he still has a rare combination of vision and skill that can create goals. He is the team's leader in all-time caps with 158, while Perisic is third with 119. The 33-year-old Perisic is third on the nation's all-time scoring list with 32, while Modric has 23 (fifth) and Andrej Kramaric has 22 (T-6). Perisic also has 23 assists in international matches.

Modric remains a key part of La Liga power Real Madrid and has three goals and two assists this season. Kramaric, 31, scored twice in the rout of Canada and has 91 goals and 38 assists in his eight seasons with Hoffenhein in Germany's Bundesliga. The midfield of Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic and Modric have more than 300 combined caps and have a ton of experience at this level.

Why you should back Japan

The Blue Samurai have never been past the Round of 16, but knocking off the 2010 and 2014 world champions has given their fans reason to believe. Their success has come in letting the opponents hold the ball and springing precise counter-attacks. They are averaging 32% possession in Qatar, and Spain held the ball for an outrageous 83% of Thursday's match. The Croats should play right into their hands, as they are averaging 59% possession.

Midfielders Ritsu Doan and Ao Tanaka struck for goals three minutes apart to take down Spain, and Japan have tons of confidence. Doan also scored against Germany, and Takuma Asano (eight international goals) had the winner. Daichi Kamada, who has 12 goals in 20 matches with Eintracht Frankfurt, also can be a major threat. Manager Hajime Moriyasu has had a knack for making all the right substitutions, and Japan's only group-stage loss was an anomaly. They had 57% possession and had a 13-3 advantage in shots but couldn't break through Costa Rica's defense.

