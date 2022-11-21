The 2022 World Cup is firmly underway after an appetizer on Sunday and a full slate of action on Monday. Tuesday brings another jam-packed World Cup schedule, and Group D takes flight on Tuesday morning. Denmark takes on Tunisia in the first match of the tournament involving Group D. Denmark are the betting favorites to emerge from the group, while Tunisia are considered a longshot in the futures market.

Kickoff is set for 8 a.m. ET at Education City Stadium in Qatar. Denmark are -175 favorites on the money line (risk $175 to win $100) in the latest Denmark vs. Tunisia odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Tunisia are +550 underdogs, a draw is priced at +270, and the over/under for total goals scored is set at 2.5. Before making any Tunisia vs. Denmark picks or 2022 FIFA World Cup predictions, be sure to check out the best bets and analysis from SportsLine soccer insider Jon Eimer.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He is an impressive 48-25-1 on his Premier League picks for SportsLine in 2022, for a profit of almost $1,800 for $100 bettors. He also went 20-12 on his World Cup Qualifying picks, for a return of almost $600.

Now, Eimer has broken down the Denmark vs. Tunisia matchup from all sides and just locked in his World Cup picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Tunisia vs. Denmark:

Denmark vs. Tunisia money line: Denmark -175, Draw +270, Tunisia +550

Denmark vs. Tunisia spread: Denmark -0.5 (-180)

Denmark vs. Tunisia over/under: 2.5 goals

Denmark vs. Tunisia picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back Denmark

Denmark have an immense talent advantage that is showcased by the market price in this matchup. Christian Eriksen is the team's headliner, and he returns after collapsing during a Euro 2020 match. He appears to be back in prime form, and Denmark are rallying around his talents.

Denmark are also playing quite well on the whole, winning nine straight matches in World Cup qualifying and knocking off France on two different occasions last year. Denmark also have an impressive individual talent in fullback Joakim Maehle, who scored five goals in qualifying and led the team in scoring during the Euro 2020 run. Moreover, Denmark simply have the attacking advantage against a conservative Tunisia side.

Why you should back Tunisia

Tunisia enter with a disadvantage in scoring talent, but the team brings an interesting style. Tunisia have strong defenses and a conservative brand that can bother opponents that may not be familiar with it. They have won three of their last four across all international competitions including a 3-0 win over Japan and a 2-0 victory over Chile in a pair of international friendlies back in June.

Tunisia also have high-level tournament experience that can matter in this setting. If Tunisia can turn the match into a slug-fest and keep scoring down, they'll have a chance to pull off the upset or perhaps get the draw against the heavy favorites.

How to make Tunisia vs. Denmark picks

Eimer has taken an in-depth look at the Denmark vs. Tunisia matchup and locked in his picks. He is leaning Under the goal total and also offers a pair of confident best bets, including a play on the winner, and his full breakdown of this FIFA World Cup match. He's only sharing those picks on SportsLine.

So who wins Denmark vs. Tunisia in Tuesday's matchup? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for the Denmark vs. Tunisia match, all from the expert who is red-hot on his soccer picks.