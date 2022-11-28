The group stage is nearing its end in the 2022 World Cup. On Tuesday, a four-match slates arrives, with two of the matchups coming in Group A. Ecuador and Senegal take the pitch in a critical match for both sides. Ecuador have four points through two matches, while Senegal enter with three points from the first two matches. Ecuador will advance to the knockout round with a win or draw. Senegal will need a win to advance.

Kickoff is set for 10 a.m. ET at Khalifa International Stadium. Ecuador are +140 favorites (risk $100 to win $140) on the money line in the latest Ecuador vs. Senegal odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Senegal are +215 underdogs, a draw is priced at +210, and the over/under for total goals scored is set at 2.5.

Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton also has been on a roll with his best bets, going 151-114-1 over his last 266 soccer picks in 2022, returning more than $2,300 for $100 bettors.

Now, Sutton has broken down the Ecuador vs. Senegal matchup from every angle. Here are the betting lines and trends for Senegal vs. Ecuador:

Ecuador vs. Senegal money line: Ecuador +140, Senegal +215, Draw +210

Ecuador vs. Senegal spread: Ecuador -0.5 (+135)

Ecuador vs. Senegal over/under: 2.5 goals

Ecuador: Seven clean sheets in last eight matches

Senegal: 2022 AFCON champions

Why you should back Ecuador



Ecuador are favored in this match after a draw against the Netherlands and a clean sheet victory over Qatar. Defense has keyed the attack for Ecuador, with seven clean sheets in the last eight matches. Opponents have only one goal against Ecuador dating back to March 29, and Ecuador have not allowed more than one goal in a match over the last 15 appearances.

Senegal are without the top scorer in Sadio Mane (knee), making life easier on paper for Ecuador. On the attack, Enner Valencia is on fire with three goals already in two matches. The 33-year-old posted 13 goals in 12 matches for Fenerbache in the Turkish Super Lig this season, and he has 33 goals in 68 career matches for the national team.

Why you should back Senegal

Senegal are the 2022 AFC champions and playing well in recent days. Senegal dropped the tournament opener to the Netherlands, but out-shot their opponent in that setting by a 15-10 margin, including more shots on target and 46% of possession. Senegal then put up three goals against Qatar, with Boulaye Dia scoring in the 41st minute, Famara Diedhiou scoring in the 48th minute, and Bamba Dieng scoring in the 84th minute.

Senegal are talented from an attacking standpoint, and the club also has an elite goalkeeper in Edouard Mendy. Mendy stars for Chelsea at the club level, leading Chelsea to a Champions League title and a Super Cup title in 2021. He was named the Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper for 2021.

How to make Senegal vs. Ecuador picks

