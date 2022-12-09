It's expected to be an epic battle on Saturday when England and France square off in a quarterfinal match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar. Both teams are group winners and cruised through their Round of 16 matches on Sunday, with England beating Senegal 3-0 and France topping Poland 3-1. France are the reigning champions, and England reached the semifinals in 2018, losing 2-1 to Croatia in extra time. France also won the 1998 world title and were runner-up in 2006. England won the 1966 World Cup and lost in the semifinals in 1990. The teams have met seven times in official competition, and France have a 3-2-2 edge but England have won both World Cup meetings.

England vs. France spread: France -0.5 (+145)

England vs. France over/under: 2.5 goals

England vs. France money line: England +190, France +150, Draw +215

ENG: Harry Kane has seven World Cup goals in 10 matches

has seven World Cup goals in 10 matches FRA: Kylian Mbappe has nine goals in 11 World Cup matches

Why you should back France

Les Bleus have scored nine goals in four matches, and Kylian Mbappe has five of those to top Pele with the most World Cup goals before age 24. Having Karim Benzema out of the mix because of injury has allowed the Paris Saint-Germain man to break out. Mbappe has 19 goals and five assists in 20 total matches for PSG this season, leading Ligue 1 with 12 goals and 58 total shots in league play. Olivier Giroud also has gotten a chance in Benzema's absence, and he has scored three goals to surpass Thierry Henry as France's all-time top scorer with 52 goals.

Giroud scored twice against Australia in the opener, and Mbappe had two goals in Sunday's victory. Antoine Griezmann has scored 42 goals for the national team, third all-time, and he has been a massive part of the team's breakouts to find Mbappe in open space. The versatile forward also plays a big role in disrupting the opponent in the middle of the pitch. Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is the veteran of the squad and will become the all-time leader with his 143rd cap Saturday.

Why you should back England

The Three Lions went to a conservative approach in the 0-0 draw with the USMNT after a comprehensive 6-2 victory against Iran in the opener. And with points no longer a consideration, they should come out firing Saturday. They ended up with a tournament-high nine goals in the group stage. Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford have three goals apiece, and the likes of Harry Kane, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish also are elite attackers. Kane has one goal and three assists and was in excellent form in the Premier League, where he ranks second with 12 goals.

The emergence of Jude Bellingham into the star he was expected to be could be the difference for England. The 19-year-old has brought energy and urgency to the middle of the pitch. He has registered a goal and an assist and could help England win the midfield battle along with Jordan Henderson, Declan Rice and Mason Mount. England have three straight clean sheets, making Jordan Pickford the tournament leader. The 28-year-old has a 79.5 career save percentage for England and is tied for third in the EPL at 80.5 this season.

