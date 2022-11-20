England begin their quest to win the 2022 World Cup on Monday when the Three Lions face Iran in a Group B match at Khalifa International Stadium in Ar-Rayyan. Ranked No. 5 in the world, England (+950) are one of the favorites to win the World Cup 2022, behind only Brazil (+375), Argentina (+500), France (+650) and Spain (+850). England have won the World Cup just once (1966) in their storied history. Meanwhile Iran, who are No. 20 in the FIFA world rankings, are longshots to even advance to the knockout round.

Kickoff is at 8 a.m. ET. England are the -325 favorites in the latest England vs. Iran odds from Caesars Sportsbook, with Iran the +1100 underdogs. A draw is priced at +370, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Iran vs. England picks or 2022 FIFA World Cup predictions, be sure to check out the best bets and analysis from SportsLine soccer insider Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated almost $35,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and he has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Now, Green has broken down the England vs. Iran matchup from all sides and just locked in his 2022 World Cup picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Iran vs. England:

England vs. Iran spread: England -1.5 (+100)

England vs. Iran over/under: 2.5 goals

England vs. Iran money line: England -325; Iran +1100; Draw +370

ENG: Harry Kane ranks second in England history with 51 goals.

ranks second in England history with 51 goals. IRAN: Mehdi Taremi has scored 13 goals in 18 games across all competitions for Porto .

has scored 13 goals in 18 games across all competitions for . England vs. Iran picks: See picks here

Why you should back England

The Three Lions have a world class scorer in Harry Kane. The 29-year-old striker for Tottenham is the second-highest scoring player in England history with 51 goals, just two behind Wayne Rooney. Kane also was the top scorer at the last World Cup after finding the back of the net six times.

In addition, the defense played well during World Cup qualifying. In 10 matches, the Three Lions conceded just three times while scoring 39 goals. They won eight times and drew twice and topped Group I with 26 points.

Why you should back Iran

The Iranians have a solid striker in Mehdi Taremi. The 30-year-old, who plays for Porto, has scored 13 goals in 18 games across all competitions at the club level, including five in five Champions League matches. During World Cup qualifying, he had seven goals and five assists in 13 appearances.

In addition, Iran face an England side that has struggled recently. In six UEFA Nations League matches over the summer, the Three Lions lost three times and drew three more. Two of those losses came to Hungary, ranked No. 36 in the world.

How to make Iran vs. England picks

Green has broken down this matchup, and while he is leaning Under the total, he has locked in three best bets, including one that pays plus money. Head to SportsLine to see his analysis and top picks.

So who wins England vs. Iran? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to find out which wagers in Iran vs. England have all the value, all from the soccer expert who has generated almost $35,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and find out.