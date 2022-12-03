England can advance to the quarterfinals of the World Cup for the fourth time in the last six tournaments when the Three Lions square off against Senegal in a Round of 16 match of the 2022 World Cup on Sunday at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. England advanced to the knockout stage after winning Group B with seven points. Meanwhile Senegal rebounded from a loss in their opening group match with two victories to emerge as the second team from Group A. The winner of Sunday's match will meet either France or Poland in the quarterfinals.

Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET. England are listed as -200 favorites (risk $200 to win $100) in the latest England vs. Senegal odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Senegal are +625 underdogs. A draw is +285, and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

England vs. Senegal spread: England -0.5 (-195)

England vs. Senegal over/under: 2.5 goals

England vs. Senegal money line: England -200; Senegal +625; Draw +285

ENG: England are tied with Spain for the most goals (nine) in the tournament.

for the most goals (nine) in the tournament. SEN: Senegal rank second in the World Cup in aerial duels won (55).

Why you should back England

The Three Lions have been clinical in front of the net in Qatar. England have scored nine goals so far at the World Cup, which is tied with Spain for the most in the tournament. Marcus Rashford, a 25-year-old winger for Manchester United, is tied for the lead for the golden boot (six goals) and ranks third in shots on target (six).

In addition, England face a Senegal team that will be missing its best player. Sadio Mane, who's the all-time leading scorer for the national team with 34 career goals, was ruled out of the tournament after suffering a calf injury that required surgery right before the start of the World Cup. The experience gained from eight seasons in the Premier League facing many of the English players who will be on the field on Sunday cannot be replaced.

Why you should back Senegal

The Lions of Teranga have one of the best goalkeepers in the world in Edouard Mendy. In January, Mendy was named by FIFA as the world's best goalkeeper of 2021, after he won the Champions League with Chelsea and kept a clean sheet in the final against Manchester City. Then he put in a standout effort in the Africa Cup of Nations final, as Senegal outlasted Egypt on penalties to win their first title.

In addition, Senegal have done an excellent job of winning the ball when it's in the air. Senegal have won 55 aerial duels through three matches, which ranks second among all World Cup teams. Centerback Kalidou Koulibaly leads the team with eight aerial duels won.

