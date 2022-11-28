England hope to bounce back from a disappointing effort and earn a spot in the knockout stage when they take on Wales in their final Group B match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday. After trouncing Iran 6-2 in their opener, England were flat on Friday as they settled for a 0-0 draw against the United States. Wales also battled Team USA to a draw before suffering a 2-0 loss to Iran that put their hopes of advancing in peril. England are guaranteed to advance to the knockout round with a win or draw. Wales need a win, and favorable results elsewhere, to advance.

Kickoff at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar is set for 2 p.m. ET. The English are -235 favorites (risk $235 to win $100) in the latest England vs. Wales odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Welsh are +700 underdogs. A draw is priced at +320 and the over/under for total goals is set at 2.5. Before making any Wales vs. England picks, make sure you check out the 2022 World Cup predictions and best bets from proven soccer insider Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated almost $35,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season. He has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Now, Green has broken down the England vs. Wales matchup from all sides and just locked in his World Cup picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Wales vs. England:

England vs. Wales spread: England -1.5 (+115)

England vs. Wales over/under: 2.5 goals

England vs. Wales money line: England -235, Wales +700, Draw +320

ENG: The English have won just one of their last eight matches across all competitions

WAL: The Welsh are winless in their last seven contests overall

England vs. Wales picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back England

The English stormed out of the gate with six goals in their World Cup opener and will be eager to put on another offensive display after failing to convert against the Americans. Bukayo Saka led the charge versus Iran with a pair of tallies after netting three in five matches during World Cup Qualifying. The 21-year-old forward has recorded four goals and six assists in 14 contests for Arsenal of the Premier League this season.

Raheem Sterling also was a big contributor for England in their 6-2 triumph, registering a goal and an assist. The 27-year-old forward already managed just one assist over nine games in two previous World Cup tournaments. Star forward Harry Kane, who netted 12 tallies in eight qualifying matches, notched a pair of assists in the win over Iran.

Why you should back Wales

The Welsh have struggled to score of late but have some skilled veterans who can do the job. One is Gareth Bale, who has accounted for Wales' lone goal of the tournament thus far. The 33-year-old winger has tallied in two of his last five contests for the national team.

Another player who is an offensive threat is Aaron Ramsey. The 31-year-old midfielder netted three tallies in six matches during World Cup Qualifying. Meanwhile, forward Kieffer Moore will need to occupy space and draw attention from defenders, which would give Bale and Ramsey more room to maneuver and create opportunities. The 30-year-old Moore is capable of tallying himself, as he has recorded four goals in 14 contests for Bournemouth of the Premier League this season.

How to make Wales vs. England picks

Green has taken an in-depth look at Wales vs. England and is leaning Under on the goal total. He also has locked in two confident best bets, including one that returns plus money, while offering a full breakdown of the 2022 World Cup match. He's only sharing his World Cup picks and analysis at SportsLine.

So who wins England vs. Wales in Tuesday's 2022 FIFA World Cup matchup? And where does all the betting value lie for the Group B match? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Wales vs. England, all from the soccer expert who is up almost $35,000 since the 2017-18 season, and find out.