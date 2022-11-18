The English Football Association (FA) say they are ready and willing to be fined for their captain wearing a "One Love" armband at the Qatar World Cup.

England were among 10 European nations to express their intention to wear the armband -- which Three Lions captain Harry Kane described as "a clear message" intended to be "against all forms of discrimination" -- in September, but FIFA have yet to clarify whether they will permit the item. That is a matter of no little note considering that more than one of the football associations supporting the plan, initially put together by the Dutch FA, submitted a request to world football's governing body soon after the announcement.

"They haven't given us any response to our letter," FA chief executive Mark Bullingham told Sky News. "I think there's a possibility that we might be fined. And if we are, then we'll pay the fine. We think it's really important to show our values. And that's what we'll be doing."

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get Your Daily World Cup Fix Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

The Welsh national team, who kick off their tournament against the USA on Monday, also intend to wear the armband regardless of any sanction they may face. However, France captain Hugo Lloris indicated earlier this week that without FIFA's backing he would not be donning the equipment. "Before you do anything you need the agreement of FIFA, the agreement of the federation," said the goalkeeper, who had said prior to flying out to Qatar that players should be allowed to focus on matters on the pitch at the World Cup.

"I have my personal opinion on the matter, which is similar to the [French Football Federation] president [who said he would rather France were not wearing the armband]. When we are in France and we welcome foreigners we often want them to follow our rules, to respect our culture and I will do the same when I go to Qatar."

Craving more World Cup coverage? Listen below and follow House of Champions, a daily CBS Sports soccer podcast, bringing you top-notch analysis, commentary, picks and more during the big games in Qatar.

In total eight teams competing in Qatar have said they will wear the armband. FIFA wrote to competing nations before the tournament urging them to "focus on the football" in Qatar, a country where homosexuality is illegal and where campaigners estimate more than 6,500 workers died in the construction of the World Cup, a figure that organisers dispute.