World Cup 2022: Ex-FIFA president Sepp Blatter suggests USA could host amid corruption claims against Qatar

Disgraced former FIFA president Sepp Blatter said the United States would be capable of hosting the 2022 World Cup after an indictment from the Department of Justice detailed how FIFA executives were bribed into voting for Qatar to win hosting rights for 2022 and Russia for 2018.

There has been no indication that FIFA would consider moving the World Cup out of Qatar, despite a long list of concerns that include poor working conditions, infrastructure issues and more, on top of the bribery. There have also been reportedly 34 stadium worker deaths in the last six years, according to The Guardian.

"Germany could do it. But this would mean the World Cup being staged in Europe again after 2018," the 84-year-old Blatter told German publication Bild. "Europe therefore would not be first choice."

"Fortunately, the 2022 World Cup will only have 32 teams and not 48 as [FIFA president Gianni Infantino] had planned. The organizational effort would not be bigger than 2018.

"The United States could do it instead of 2026. They are capable. It's not rocket science."

There's no doubt that the United States has the infrastructure, venues and logistics to make this happen -- it's why it's teaming up with Canada and Mexico to host the 2026 World Cup. But as for 2022, the decision is out of the United States' hands. The last time a World Cup was moved was back in 1986 when the Colombian government dropped out due to economic troubles and Mexico was awarded hosting duties.

It's also worth taking anything Blatter says with a grain of salt due to his checkered past. Blatter stepped down as FIFA president back in June of 2015, after 17 years in the role, due to corruption allegations and pressure from the same ongoing investigations by the FBI and Swiss authorities. The FIFA ethics committee later banned him for eight years. The former president has no say in what happens now at FIFA, but he's never been one to stay quiet on any issue. His successor, Gianni Infantino, will be in charge of making that call.