It will be a showdown between superstars when Kylian Mbappe and defending champion France face Lionel Messi's Argentina on Sunday in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final. Each team has won the World Cup twice, with Les Bleus also taking the 1998 title and La Albiceleste winning it in 1978 and 1986. Messi is hoping to add the sport's ultimate prize to his impressive resume in what is expected to be his final attempt, while Mbappe is seeking back-to-back titles. The superstars are tied in the World Cup's Golden Boot race with five goals apiece. Argentina defeated Croatia 3-0 in their Tuesday semifinal, and France got past Morocco 2-0 on Wednesday.

Kickoff Sunday is set for 10 a.m. ET at Lusail Stadium in Doha, Qatar. Argentina are slight +160 favorites on the 90-minute money line (risk $100 to win $160) in the latest Argentina vs. France odds at Caesars Sportsbook, with France listed at +185. A draw is priced at +200 and the over/under for total match goals is 2.5. Argentina are -125 to lift the trophy while France are +100.

The SportsLine soccer simulation model evaluates a team's offensive and defensive capabilities based on the game situation.

Here are the World Cup 2022 odds and trends for Argentina vs. France:

France vs. Argentina spread: Argentina -0.5 (+165)

France vs. Argentina over/under: 2.5 goals (Over +135, Under -175)

France vs. Argentina 90-minute money line: Argentina +160, France +185, Draw +205

France vs. Argentina to lift the trophy: Argentina -125, France +100

Argentina: They have a 12-5 goal advantage in this World Cup.

France: They have outscored their opponents 13-4 in Qatar.

Why you should back Argentina



Messi has been the center of attention for La Albiceleste for many years, but he doesn't have to carry this team alone. Messi has five goals, but he also shares the tournament lead with three assists. That would earn him the Golden Boot if he remains tied with Mbappe in goals. Julian Alvarez has been nearly as critical to the team's success, putting up four goals and drawing the penalty that Messi converted against Croatia. Messi is tied with Mbappe for the tournament lead with 10 shots on target, and Alvarez has seven. Argentina have 76 shots (32 on target) in Qatar.

They have put 42% of their shots on net, while France have hit the target on just 36% of their shots. On the back end, France have allowed 20 of 60 attempts to find the target (33%), while Argentina have allowed just eight on net out or 34 tries (23%). France have made mistakes in the back and have just one clean sheet in Qatar. That came against a Morocco team that creates few chances, and England put eight of 16 shots on net in their quarterfinal match. Argentina have posted 10 clean sheets in 15 matches in 2022, scoring at least twice in 12.

Why you should back France

Les Bleus are in the final for the fourth time in their past seven appearances, and they have scored twice in five of the six matches in Qatar. The only exception is a 1-0 loss to Tunisia when they rested some stars to start the match. Mbappe has seized the reins with fellow star Karim Benzema out with an injury, and Olivier Giroud has made the most of his chance. Giroud has four goals to make him France's all-time top scorer with 53, and Mbappe's five goals in Qatar give him 33 in just 63 matches. Antoine Griezmann has 42 goals (third all-time) and 26 assists.

Griezmann and Mbappe have combined for five assists, and Theo Hernandez added a goal Wednesday to add to two assists. France have 33 shots on target while allowing 20. Morocco held the ball for 62% of Wednesday's match after France took the early lead, but they put just three of 13 attempts on net. The defense should come in with more confidence after holding Morocco scoreless, and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris' experience in back is critical. He is the nation's all-time leader in appearances with 144 and has eight clean sheets in 19 World Cup matches.

