Two of the top scorers on the planet face off in Sunday's 2022 FIFA World Cup final when Argentina and France square off at Lusail Stadium. Argentina legend Lionel Messi, the world's No. 2 goal-scorer of all-time, seeks to cap his illustrious career with his first World Cup title. On the other side will be Kylian Mbappe, the best young striker in the world, who is tied with Messi for most goals at Qatar 2022 with five. Argentina beat Croatia in their semifinal on Tuesday, coming away with a 3-0 victory for their fourth straight victory after losing their opener. Reigning champion France finally ended the dream of Morocco, taking the lead in the fifth minute on Wednesday and closing out the 2-0 victory. France also won the title in 1998, while Argentina are the 1978 and 1986 World Cup champions.

The match in Doha, Qatar will kick off at 10 a.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the match as a pick'em in its latest Argentina vs. France odds, with France and Argentina both priced at +175 on the 90-minute money line (risk $100 to win $175). A draw is priced at +200 and the over/under for total goals is set at 2.5. Both teams are listed at -110 to lift the trophy.

France vs. Argentina spread: France -0.5 (+170)

France vs. Argentina over/under: 2.5 goals

France vs. Argentina 90-minute money line: Argentina +175, France +175, Draw +200

France vs. Argentina to lift the trophy: Argentina -110, France -110

Argentina: They have a 12-5 goal advantage in this World Cup.

France: They have outscored their opponents 13-4 in Qatar.

Why you should back Argentina



Messi remains the talisman for La Albiceleste, but young stars like Julian Alvarez and Alexis Mac Allister have put their imprint on this run. Alvarez scored twice in Tuesday's semifinal, while Messi scored on a penalty and added an assist. Mac Allister has one goal, but his true worth has been his hard work, and he has a team-high 11 blocks. He is part of a strong midfield that also features Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez and Leandro Paredes. All four are creating more than 2.5 shots per game, and Fernandez has scored a goal and added an assist.

Argentina yielded 61% possession against Croatia but allowed two shots on target, out of 12 total. La Albiceleste put seven of nine on frame, and 32 of their 76 shots in the six games have been on net (42.1%). Messi has put 10 of 23 on net (43.4%), and Les Bleus have put 33 of 92 on target (35.9%). Argentina have looked like a different team since the loss to Saudi Arabia that broke a 36-game unbeaten run. They have scored at least twice in 12 of their 15 matches in 2022 and have 10 clean sheets. France's shutout Wednesday was their first in seven matches.

Why you should back France

Les Bleus are in the final for the fourth time in their past seven appearances, and they have scored twice in five of the six matches in Qatar. The only exception is a 1-0 loss to Tunisia when they rested some stars to start the match. Mbappe has seized the reins with fellow star Karim Benzema out with an injury, and Olivier Giroud has made the most of his chance. Giroud has four goals to make him France's all-time top scorer with 53, and Mbappe's five goals in Qatar give him 33 in just 63 matches. Antoine Griezmann has 42 goals (third all-time) and 26 assists.

Griezmann and Mbappe have combined for five assists, and Theo Hernandez added a goal Wednesday to add to two assists. France have 33 shots on target while allowing 20. Morocco held the ball for 62% of Wednesday's match after France took the early lead, but they put just three of 13 attempts on net. The defense should come in with more confidence after holding Morocco scoreless, and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris' experience in back is critical. He is the nation's all-time leader in appearances with 144 and has eight clean sheets in 19 World Cup matches.

