The World Cup kicked off on Nov. 20 and culminates with the final on Dec. 18 as fans of the beautiful game get to experience what will be 64 incredibly entertaining matches. For those not traveling to Qatar, what better way to watch it than in 4K? Every single World Cup match will be streamed live in 4K on fuboTV (Try for free).

In order to access the content, you will need to be subscribed to the service, have a fast enough internet (around 40 megabytes per second), and you'll also need a compatible TV and streaming device.

Here's what to know and the schedule

How to stream fuboTV

The list of available devices are:

Amazon Fire TV

Android Mobile

Android TV/Google TV

AppleTV

Web Browser

Chromecast

Hisense televisions

iPhone/iPad/iPod

LG TV

Roku

Samsung Smart TV

Vizio Smartcast TV

Xbox

Here is the schedule of all the games:

Round of 16



All times Eastern

Saturday, Dec. 3

Netherlands, 3, USA 1

Argentina 2, Australia 1



Sunday, Dec. 4

France 3, Poland 0

England 3, Senegal 0



Monday, Dec. 5

Japan vs. Croatia, 10 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Brazil vs. South Korea, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Tuesday, Dec. 6

Morocco vs. Spain, 10 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Portugal vs. Switzerland, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Quarterfinals

Friday, Dec. 9

Quarterfinal 1, 10 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Quarterfinal 2, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo



Saturday, Dec. 10

Quarterfinal 3, 10 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Quarterfinal 4, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Semifinals

Tuesday, Dec. 13

Semifinal 1, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo



Wednesday, Dec. 14

Semifinal 2, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Third Place

Saturday, Dec. 17

Semifinal 1 loser vs. Semifinal 2 loser, 10 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Final

Sunday, Dec. 18

Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner, 10 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Completed games: Results

Sunday, Nov. 20

Ecuador 2, Qatar 0

Monday, Nov. 21

England 6, Iran 2

Senegal 0, Netherlands 2

United States 1, Wales 1

Tuesday, Nov. 22

Argentina 1, Saudi Arabia 2

Denmark 0, Tunisia 0

Mexico 0, Poland 0

France 4, Australia 1

Wednesday, Nov. 23

Morocco 0, Croatia 0

Germany 1, Japan 2

Spain 7, Costa Rica 0

Belgium 1, Canada 0

Thursday, Nov. 24

Switzerland 1, Cameroon 0

Uruguay 0, South Kozzzrea 0

Portugal 3, Ghana 2

Brazil 2, Serbia 0

Friday, Nov. 25

Wales 0, Iran 2

Qatar 1, Senegal 3

Netherlands 1, Ecuador 1

England 0, United States 0

Saturday, Nov. 26

Tunisia 0, Australia 1

Poland 2, Saudi Arabia 0

France 2, Denmark 1

Argentina 2, Mexico 0

Sunday, Nov. 27

Japan 0, Costa Rica 1

Belgium 0, Morocco 2

Croatia 4, Canada 1

Spain 1, Germany 1

Monday, Nov. 28

Cameroon 3, Serbia 3

South Korea 2, Ghana 3

Brazil 1, Switzerland 0

Portugal 2, Uruguay 0

Tuesday, Nov. 29

Netherlands 2, Qatar 0

Ecuador 1, Senegal 2

Wales 0, England 3

Iran 0, United States 1



Wednesday, Nov. 30

Tunisia 1, France 0

Australia 1, Denmark 0

Poland 0, Argentina 2

Saudi Arabia 1 Mexico 2

Thursday, Dec. 1

Croatia vs. Belgium, 10 a.m. on Fox and Universo

Canada vs. Morocco, 10 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo

Japan vs. Spain, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Costa Rica vs. Germany, 2 p.m. on FS1 and Universo

Friday, Dec. 2

South Korea vs. Portugal, 10 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Ghana vs. Uruguay, 10 a.m. on FS1 and Universo

Cameroon vs. Brazil, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Serbia vs. Switzerland, 2 p.m. on FS1 and Universo