Four years ago, France began their road to the championship with a group-stage victory over Australia. The French hope history repeats itself when they open the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a matchup against the Australians on Tuesday. France went 2-1-0 during group play in 2018 and went on to post four wins in the knockout stage, capturing their second World Cup title with a 4-2 triumph over Croatia in the final. Australia's best finish in five previous appearances in the tournament came in 2006, when they dropped a 1-0 decision to Italy in the Round of 16.

Kickoff at Al-Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar is set for 2 p.m. ET. The French are -490 favorites (risk $490 to win $100) in the latest France vs. Australia odds from Caesars Sportsbook, with the Australians +1400 underdogs. A draw is priced at +525 and the over/under for total goals is set at 2.5.

France vs. Australia spread: France -1.5 (-145)

France vs. Australia over/under: 2.5 goals

France vs. Australia money line: France -490, Australia +1400, Draw +525

FRA: The French were shut out in two of their final three Nations League games

AUS: The Australians haven't won a World Cup match since edging Serbia 2-1 in 2010

Why you should back France



Despite being without several key players due to injury, France has enough firepower to penetrate Australia's stingy defense and get the victory. Kylian Mbappe is the biggest offensive threat for the French and has proven he is capable of delivering on this stage. The 23-year-old forward received the Best Young Player Award after scoring four goals in seven matches during France's championship run in 2018.

At the age of 19, Mbappe became the youngest French player to score in the World Cup and the second teenager (Pele, 1958) to score twice in one game of the tournament when he accomplished the feat in a 4-3 victory against Argentina in the Round of 16. Mbappe was the second-leading scorer for France during World Cup qualifying, netting five goals in six matches. He trailed only forward Antoine Griezmann, who finished with six goals in eight contests and also registered four during France's run to the title in 2018.

Why you should back Australia

The Australians will be counting on their strong defensive play to continue against the reigning champions. The squad has allowed a total of two goals in its last five matches across all competitions, posting clean sheets in each of its past three outings. Australia has not given up more than one goal since losing 2-0 to Japan on March 24 during World Cup qualifying.

Jamie Maclaren was Australia's top offensive player during qualifying as he produced seven goals in 10 matches. The 29-year-old forward has found the back of the net in each of his six contests for Melbourne City of the A-League this season, scoring twice on two occasions. Harry Souttar also demonstrated his offensive ability during qualifying as he recorded six goals in 10 outings.

