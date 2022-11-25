Reigning World Cup champion France can clinch a spot in the knockout stage of the 2022 World Cup when Les Bleus square off against Denmark in a Group D game on Saturday at Stadium 674 in Doha, Qatar. The French, ranked No. 4 in the world, opened the tournament with a thorough 4-1 victory over Australia on Tuesday. They can advance out of the group with a win over the Danes. Meanwhile Denmark, ranked No. 10, started the 2022 World Cup with a scoreless draw against Tunisia.

Kickoff is at 11 a.m. ET. The French are the -135 favorite (risk $135 to win $100) in the latest France vs. Denmark odds from Caesars Sportsbook, with the Danes the +400 underdog. A draw is priced at +250, while the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before you lock in your Denmark vs. France picks or predictions, you need to see what SportsLine soccer insider Brandt Sutton has to say.

Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for nearly five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton has also been on a roll with his best bets, going 151-114-1 over his last 266 soccer picks this year, returning more than $2,300 for $100 bettors.

Now, Sutton has broken down France vs. Denmark from every angle and just revealed his 2022 World Cup picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Denmark vs. France:

France vs. Denmark spread: France -0.5 (-135)

France vs. Denmark over/under: 2.5 goals

France vs. Denmark money line: France -135; Denmark +400; Draw +250

FRA: Kylian Mbappe leads Ligue 1 this season with 12 goals

DEN: Christian Eriksen leads all active Danish players with 39 career goals

leads all active Danish players with 39 career goals France vs. Denmark picks: See picks here



Why you should back France

Les Bleus have one of the best players in the world in Kylian Mbappe. The 23-year-old forward for Paris Saint-Germain has been on a roll this season in Ligue 1, leading the league with 12 goals. Last season, he became the first player to top the league in both goals (28) and assists (17). In just 60 career games with France, he has scored 29 times.

In addition to Mbappe, France have another prolific goal scorer in Olivier Giroud. The 36-year-old striker for AC Milan recorded a brace for Les Bleus in the World Cup opener against Australia. The two goals pulled Giroud even with Thierry Henry atop France's all-time goal-scoring list with 51.

Why you should back Denmark

The Danes have a high-caliber playmaker in Christian Eriksen. A 30-year-old midfielder for Manchester United whose return from cardiac arrest has been well documented, Eriksen has 39 career goals for Denmark, which is the most among active players and ranks in the top five all-time. His vision and passing ability make the Danes dangerous against any team in the world.

In addition, Denmark has had success against France this year. The Danes are 2-0 against the French since June, both in UEFA Nations League matches. They won 2-1 in Paris on June 3 and 2-0 in Copenhagen on Sept. 25.

How to make Denmark vs. France picks

Sutton has taken an in-depth look at Denmark vs. France, and he has locked in a confident best bet while offering a full breakdown of Saturday's Group D match at the 2022 World Cup. You can head to SportsLine now to see his World Cup analysis and top pick.

So where does all the betting value lie in Denmark vs. France? Visit SportsLine now to find out which wager in France vs. Denmark has all the value, all from the SportsLine soccer insider who has returned more than $2,300 for $100 bettors, and find out.