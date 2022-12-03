A spot in the quarterfinals is on the line when France and Poland meet in the Round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup on Sunday. Les Blues won Group D, but were given a bit of a shock in their final game when they lost to Tunisia 1-0. Poland came in second in Group C, finishing 1-1-1. France, the reigning World Cup Champions, will be eager to show that they're still the class of the sport. Their dynamic attack, led by Paris Saint-Germain standout Kylian Mbappe, will make Poland sweat for the entire game. Thankfully for the Poles, Wojciech Szczesny is an outstanding keeper, and superstar Robert Lewandowski will be ready to lead the counterattack.

France vs. Poland spread: France -1.5 (-115)

France vs. Poland over/under: 2.5 goals

France vs. Poland 90-minute money line: France -330, Poland +1100, Draw +400

FRA: Kylian Mbappe has 31 goals and 18 assists in 62 games for France

POL: Robert Lewandowski has scored 93 times in 126 appearances for Poland

Why you should back France

Even with injuries to four key players -- N'Golo Kante, Karim Benzema, Paul Pogba and Lucas Hernandez -- France has looked incredibly dangerous. The quality of Les Blues' depth cannot be understated, and things also get a lot easier when you get to play Mbappe, Oliver Giroud, and Ousmane Dembele up top. Antoine Greizmann and Adrien Rabiot provide even more offense from the midfield.

Les Blues won the whole tournament four years ago. Don't let the Tunisia loss scare you off too much -- France had already secured a spot on the knockout stage at that point, and had effectively nothing to play for. The side will come out strong against Poland.

Why you should back Poland

It took him far too many tries, but Lewandowski finally has a World Cup goal to his name. That weight off his shoulders should be mentally freeing as he seeks to power his country to the quarterfinals. France is a daunting opponent, but Poland didn't get here by accident. The Poles bring physicality up top and Lewandowski's debut campaign with Barcelona (13 goals in 14 matches) has been astoundingly good thus far.

Poland will also have confidence in Szczesny's ability to contend with France's attack. Though he allowed two goals in the match, Szczesny's outing against Argentina was magnificent. The South American side could have easily won 4-0 or 5-0 with a lesser keeper in goal. Szczesny stopped a Lionel Messi penalty and made eight total saves, doubling his output from the previous two group matches. The Juventus keeper knows how to show up in big spots.

