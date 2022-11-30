Four-time World Cup champion Germany will try to avoid being eliminated in the group stage for the second consecutive World Cup when they close out Group E play against Costa Rica on Thursday in Qatar. Germany sit at the bottom of the group with one point thus far at the 2022 World Cup. The Germans must beat Costa Rica and get a friendly result in the Spain vs. Japan match in order to advance to the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Costa Rica are in third place in the group with three points. Los Ticos can reach the last 16 by defeating Germany. A draw could also be enough depending on the Spain vs. Japan outcome, but a loss would eliminate Los Ticos.

Why you should back Germany

The Germans have a budding star in Jamal Musiala. The attacking midfielder is a mainstay for European superpower Bayern Munich at just 19-years-old. In 14 matches this season, he ranks fourth in the Bundesliga in goals (nine) and assists (six).

In addition, Germany have one of the best goalkeepers in the history of the sport, Manuel Neuer. Now 36-years-old, Neuer has won the Champions League twice with Bayern Munich (2013 and 2020) and the World Cup with Germany in 2014. In the latter, he recorded four clean sheets and earned the Golden Glove award as the tournament's best goalkeeper.

Why you should back Costa Rica

Los Ticos have an accomplished and experienced goalkeeper, Keylor Navas. The 35-year-old made three saves and earned a clean sheet in the team's 1-0 victory over Japan on Sunday. Earlier in his career, he played a key role as Real Madrid won three Champions League titles and four FIFA Club World Cups. He was named Concacaf Men's Goalkeeper of the Year for three consecutive years (2016-18).

In addition, the Costa Ricans are coming off a much improved performance. After giving up seven goals in the team's World Cup opener to Spain, Los Ticos did not allow a goal and gave up just three shots on goal to Japan.

