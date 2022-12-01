Germany will try to avoid massive disappointment for the second straight World Cup when they conclude Group E play against Costa Rica on Thursday at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. Four years ago, the Germans shockingly finished at the bottom of their group, failing to qualify for the knockout stage. This year Germany, ranked No. 11 in the world, enter Thursday's match again in last place in the group, with only one point thus far in the 2022 World Cup. The Germans must beat Costa Rica and get a friendly result in the Spain-Japan match in order to advance to the knockout stage.

Kickoff is 2 p.m. ET. The Germans are the -950 favorites (risk $950 to win $100) in the latest Germany vs. Costa Rica odds from Caesars Sportsbook, with the Costa Ricans the +2000 underdogs. A draw is priced at +750. Before locking in any Costa Rica vs. Germany picks or World Cup 2022 predictions, you need to see what SportsLine soccer insider Brandt Sutton has to say.

Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for nearly five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton has also been on a roll with his best bets, going 157-119-2 over his last 278 soccer picks this year, returning almost $2,300 for $100 bettors.

Now, Sutton has broken down Germany vs. Costa Rica from every angle and just revealed his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the World Cup odds and betting lines for Costa Rica vs. Germany:

Germany vs. Costa Rica spread: Germany -2.5 (-130)

Germany vs. Costa Rica over/under: 3.5 goals

Germany vs. Costa Rica money line: Germany -950; Costa Rica +2000; Draw +750

GER: Germany have 54% possession through two games.

CRC: Los Ticos have 32% possession through two games.

Germany vs. Costa Rica picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back Germany

Leroy Sane seems healthy enough to contribute for the Germans. The 26-year-old winger for Bayern Munich has been dealing with a knee injury sustained in training for the World Cup. He missed the team's first match, a 2-1 loss to Japan, but he came on as a substitute in the second half of the Spain match and helped the Germans score a late goal to earn a valuable draw. He has scored 11 goals in 49 appearances with the national team.

In addition, the Germans face a Costa Rica team that has struggled defensively at the World Cup. Los Ticos have conceded seven goals through two games, which is tied for the most goals allowed in Qatar. The other two teams to have given up seven goals -- Iran and Qatar -- already have played three matches and have been eliminated. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Costa Rica

Los Ticos have an accomplished and experienced goalkeeper, Keylor Navas. The 35-year-old made three saves and earned a clean sheet in the team's 1-0 victory over Japan on Sunday. Earlier in his career, he played a key role as Real Madrid won three Champions League titles and four FIFA Club World Cups. He was named Concacaf Men's Goalkeeper of the Year for three consecutive years (2016-18).

In addition, the Costa Ricans are coming off a much improved performance. After giving up seven goals in the team's World Cup opener to Spain, Los Ticos did not allow a goal and gave up just three shots on goal to Japan. See which team to pick here.

How to make picks for Costa Rica vs. Germany picks

Sutton has taken an in-depth look at Costa Rica vs. Germany. He is leaning Under the total, but he has uncovered an X-factor that has helped him land on a confident best bet. Head to SportsLine to see Sutton's picks.

Who wins Costa Rica vs. Germany in the FIFA World Cup 2022? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to find out which wager in Germany vs. Costa Rica has all the value, all from the SportsLine soccer insider who has returned almost $2,300 for $100 bettors.