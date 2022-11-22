Germany's quest for World Cup redemption begins on Wednesday when the Germans square off against Japan in a Group E match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Khalifa International Stadium in Ar-Rayyan, Qatar. Germany have won the World Cup four times overall, which ranks second only to Brazil (five). But at the last World Cup, the Germans finished last in their group, failing to advance to the knockout stage. Meanwhile, Japan have never advanced to the quarterfinals in six previous World Cup appearances. Japan reached the Round of 16 four years ago, only to lose 3-2 to Belgium.

Germany vs. Japan spread: Germany -1.5 (+120)

Germany vs. Japan over/under: 2.5 goals

Germany vs. Japan money line: Germany -245, Japan +650, Draw +360

Why you should back Germany

The Germans have one of the best goalkeepers in the history of the sport in Manuel Neuer. Now 36-years-old, Neuer has won the Champions League twice with Bayern Munich (2013 and '20) and the World Cup with Germany in 2014. In the latter, he recorded four clean sheets and earned the Golden Glove award as the tournament's best goalkeeper.

In addition, Germany have a budding star in Jamal Musiala. The attacking midfielder is a mainstay for powerful Bayern Munich at just 19-years-old. In 14 matches this season, he already has recorded nine goals and seven assists.

Why you should back Japan

Takumi Minamino provides the Japanese a high-caliber attacker. Arguably the team's most dangerous player, the 27-year-old Minamino has 17 goals in 44 career appearances with Japan. During qualifying he scored 10 times, equaling Yuya Osaka's all-time record.

In addition, the Japanese face a German side that has struggled defensively recently. In their last eight matches, the Germans have only one clean sheet, and that came against Oman, ranked No. 75 in the world. On Sept. 26, they conceded three goals to England.

