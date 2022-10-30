The World Cup is around the corner, and United States attacker Gio Reyna is getting back to his best just in time to contribute to the national team. But when he's not on the pitch or training for the United States, there's another team in Qatar that Reyna will have his eye on. Before committing to the United States, Reyna was eligible for a host of nations as his grandfather was born in Argentina, he was born in England, and his grandmother's background meant he was also eligible for Portugal.

But while Reyna chose the Unites States due to wanting to play for the country of his origin, joining his dad Claudio Reyna to become one of the few father-son duos to play for the national team, he still will be hoping for one nation to do well, as long as it isn't against the United States.

"I'm still a fan of the game, so growing up beside the United States, I was rooting for Argentina. So those are kind of my roots and this side of my family where soccer is in our blood," Reyna said on the "In Soccer We Trust Podcast."

"So of course, I'm all in for us but if there's an Argentina game going on another day where we're not playing, I'll have that one on and definitely be rooting for [Lionel] Messi and Argentina."

Supporting Argentina makes a ton of sense for the young American. His grandfather, Miguel, moved to the United States in the 1960s from Argentina following his time in Independiente's youth system and then playing professionally for Los Andes, just down the road from Avellaneda in Lomas de Zamora.

As for Reyna himself, he is rounding into form just in time too. Over the past week, Reyna started back-to-back matches for the first time this season while also breaking a scoreless streak that lasted more than 400 days. With plenty of members of the USMNT struggling for form or playing time, Reyna is going to be a key cog for Gregg Berhalter in Qatar as at only 19, he's improving by the day and has been able to play a part in his Dortmund side qualifying for the last 16 of the Champions League.

The World Cup officially begins on Nov. 20.